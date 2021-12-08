Several Giants and Chargers receivers in doubt 

TUCSON, Ariz. — Three of their top players have landed on COVID/reserve this week, but the Chargers may still have more of a chance of getting those playmakers on the field than the Giants will with theirs on Sunday.

Chargers coach Brandon Staley said none of the three COVID-designated players have yet to be ruled out for Sunday. Wide receiver Keenan Allen is the only one among them who has actually tested positive so far and he was given the designation Monday. On Wednesday, fellow wide receiver Mike Williams and cornerback Chris Harris were added to the list as close contacts to Allen. Staley said the clock on the two close contacts began on Monday and they are considered "day to day."

If the Chargers have to play without any or all of them, particularly at receiver, it would certainly take away a good deal of their firepower. Allen leads the team with 86 receptions for 929 yards and four touchdowns while Williams has 55 catches for 854 yards and a team-high seven touchdowns.

For contrast, the Giants’ leading receiver is rookie Kadarius Toney, who has 35 catches for 392 yards. The Giants have not had a wide receiver score a touchdown for them since Oct. 24.

Of course, if there is any team that can commiserate over missing offensive playmakers it’s the Giants. Toney might not be able to play Sunday, either. He was a non-participant in practice on Wednesday, still dealing with an oblique injury he seems to have suffered while rehabbing from a quad injury that he suffered on Nov. 22. Kenny Golladay did not practice on Wednesday, either, after injuring his ribs in Sunday’s loss in Miami. And Sterling Shepard (quad) was limited on Wednesday but has played just 1 1/2 games since he hurt his hamstring on Sept. 28.