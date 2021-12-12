OFFENSE: F

If Saquon Barkley was ever going to break out of his slump, this game against the 31st-ranked run defense seemed like it would be the time. Nope. Barkley managed just 64 rushing yards on 16 carries and 95 yards from scrimmage thanks to some late-game stat padding (he also caught a TD). Mike Glennon and his receivers took turns botching plays; the backup QB would put the ball on a receiver who would drop it (Darius Slayton, Evan Engram) or have a target wide open and miss him badly (Kenny Golladay, Devontae Booker). The Giants had Golladay, Sterling Shepard and Barkley all healthy and on the field and their biggest plays came from Kyle Rudolph (60-yard catch and run) and Eli Penny (early TD tied it at 7).

DEFENSE: F

The Giants knew Justin Herbert could roll in one direction and throw it deep in the other. They practiced for that kind of play all week. Yet in the game they seemed caught off guard by his abilities (unique and impressive as they are). They allowed 26 first downs and the Chargers held the ball for 34:20. Jarren Williams was targeted early by the Chargers and exposed as the practice squad call-up that he is, allowing an early touchdown. Oh, by the way, the Chargers ran for 152 yards against them too, so it wasn’t all Herbert.

SPECIAL TEAMS: D

When the Giants’ most consistent player this year goofs something up you know it’s bad. Graham Gano’s kickoff that went out of bounds gave the Chargers the ball at the 40 in the second quarter. It was far from the worst offense, though. Williams committed a terrible holding penalty 8 yards behind where Pharoh Cooper received a first-quarter punt. Riley Dixon had a 63-yard punt that was downed at the 4 but also had a bad touchback and an 18-yard effort in the first half. As for the fake punt, let’s just say Dixon isn’t going to be the emergency QB anytime soon. Gary Brightwell almost blocked a punt.

COACHING: F

What were the Giants doing at the end of the first half after they gave up the long touchdown? If they are going to be aggressive, why start their drive with 17 seconds left with a 1-yard screen? Defensively, they found no way to keep the Charger receivers in front of them. They finally gave Matt Peart a few snaps at right tackle and let’s just say it didn’t work out. Joe Judge would look a lot smarter punting and relying on his defense on fourth downs in enemy territory if Dixon didn’t always kick it into the end zone for touchbacks. Hey, let’s give Jake Fromm a few snaps with the game out of hand.