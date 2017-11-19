Giants improve to 2-8 with OT win over Chiefs

It took longer than anticipated — in many ways — but the Giants earned their second win of the season with a 12-9 victory over the Chiefs on Sunday.

Aldrick Rosas kicked a 23-yard field goal with 1:54 left in overtime to give the Giants the win. The kick was set up by a 34-yard, fourth-and-5 pass from Eli Manning to Roger Lewis Jr. that brought the ball to the Kansas City 2. Lewis made a sliding grab after he was pulled down by cornerback Phillip Gaines on the play.

The win improved the Giants to 2-8 on the year and was their first at MetLife Stadium in five tries. The Chiefs fell to 6-4. It was the first home overtime win for the Giants since 2009 against the Falcons.

There was no quit in Janoris Jenkins or the Giants on Sunday. The cornerback who had been in the midst of two weeks of turmoil with his team, first serving a one-game suspension and then loafing on several plays against the 49ers, came up with the biggest defensive play of the game when he intercepted Alex Smith with 2:07 remaining and the score tied. That set up another redemption narrative as struggling kicker Aldrick Rosas hit a 25-yard field goal with 1:38 remaining to give the Giants a 9-6 lead.

It seemed as if Jenkins iced the win when he picked off Smith for a second time with 1:21 left, but he was flagged for pass interference on the play. The Chiefs were able to drive to the Giants’ 5, sparked by a 32-yard pass to Travis Kelce (with defensive end Olivier Vernon in coverage down the field) and a 6-yard scramble by Smith on third-and-5 in which he hurdled Andrew Adams for the first-down yardage and also went out of bounds to stop the clock. The Chiefs tied the score with one second left in regulation on Harrison Butker’s 23-yard field goal. It set up the Giants’ first overtime game since 2015 against the Jets.

The Giants had a chance to build on their 6-3 lead late in the third quarter when they mounted a drive from their own 9 and on third-and-7 from the Chiefs’ 31 Manning hit Evan Engram on a pass to the 3. The rookie tight end was flagged for offensive pass interference on the play, negating the big gain, and the Giants wound up turning it over on downs a few plays later. Engram dropped the fourth-and-9 pass from Manning, which would have been short of the first down anyway.

That set the Chiefs up at the 33 and they drove for a 31-yard field goal by Harrison Butker to tie it at 6 with 13:30 left in the fourth. Alex Smith’s 38-yard pass to Tyreek Hill over Janoris Jenkins down the left sideline was the key play to the drive.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Ben McAdoo promised fans a show, and he provided one for them by turning to the circus section of the playbook. In the first quarter alone the Giants ran a fake punt (Nat Berhe gained 2 yards on a direct snap for the conversion), set up with an unbalanced line with tackle Ereck Flowers lined up wide, and called a halfback option pass. That last one proved to be one gimmick too many, though, as Shane Vereen’s pass for Engram in the end zone on first-and-10 from the Chiefs’ 18 was intercepted by safety Daniel Sorensen.

The Giants got the ball back when they picked off Alex Smith on a shovel pass for tight end Travis Kelce. Jason Pierre-Paul drilled Kelce to dislodge the ball and it fell into the hands of defensive tackle Damon Harrison. The Giants used the takeaway and the starting field position (the Chiefs’ 26) to take the lead on a 1-yard run by Orleans Darkwa with 13:26 remaining in the second quarter. Before anyone could get too excited, though, Rosas reminded everyone that this is still 2017 and these are still the Giants when he missed the extra-point attempt to leave the score at 6-0.