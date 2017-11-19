Giants grades: Extra credit for creative thinking

OFFENSE: C

The Giants’ only scores in regulation were on drives of 26 and 15 yards, both set up by defensive takeaways, so there really wasn’t a lot of production. They ran for 112 yards and threw for 205, which is about as nondescript as stats can be. Even after that blandness and only nine points, it was a 34-yard pass from Eli Manning to Roger Lewis Jr. late in overtime that set up the game-winning field goal at the end of a 77-yard drive, their longest of the game. The only turnover by the offense was an interception thrown by Shane Vereen on an option in the first quarter.

DEFENSE: A

When defensive tackle Damon Harrison records an interception, it’s a good performance. Harrison brought in a pass that floated in the air after Jason Pierre-Paul creamed tight end Travis Kelce in the first quarter, setting up the game’s only touchdown. Landon Collins and Janoris Jenkins had picks in the fourth quarter and Jenkins nearly had a second one that would have iced the game but it was negated by a penalty. The Giants held the Chiefs to three field goals, limited Kareem Hunt to 73 rushing yards, allowed just 3 of 11 third-down conversions and did not give up any plays longer than 38 yards.

SPECIAL TEAMS: B+

Keeping Tyreek Hill out of the end zone should deserve an A on its own. Brad Wing did a nice job avoiding the dangerous returner and put two of his six kicks inside the 20. Aldrick Rosas kicked field goals at the end of regulation and in overtime, both giving the Giants a lead. So why the slightly imperfect score? Rosas’ missed extra point could have been a killer and recently promoted Kalif Raymond was shaky on punt returns. The Giants ran a designed fake punt for the first time since 2004 and Nat Berhe converted it with a 2-yard run.

COACHING: A

Sorry, those who were rooting hard against Ben McAdoo and hoping for his departure. The coach pushed all the right buttons in getting the team prepared. McAdoo, who promised the fans at MetLife “a show” against the Chiefs, delivered with some circus style play-calling that included a fake punt, a halfback option pass and an unbalanced line. It didn’t all work, but it was anything but predictable. And just what the Giants needed.