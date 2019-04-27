One of the most important personnel moves of the weekend for Pat Shurmur did not involve the Giants.

Kyle Shurmur, the son of the Giants head coach and a quarterback out of Vanderbilt, agreed to sign as an undrafted free agent with the Chiefs shortly after the draft was completed on Saturday. The move lands him in a spot where he will be one of the backups to NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes and also learn from head coach Andy Reid.

“As we were watching the picks come off certainly that was running parallel, hoping that he was going to end up in a really good place,” Pat Shurmur said of having thoughts with his family while monitoring the Giants’ options. “I think regardless of whether he was picked or not, he’s ended up in a really good place.”

Pat Shurmur coached under Reid for close to a decade in Philadelphia, so Reid has known Kyle Shurmur since he was a little kid running around the sidelines at Eagles practices.

“My history with Andy runs deep,” Shurmur said, adding, “Andy knows [Kyle] as well as Andy knows me.”

There may be just one other NFL head coach who does know Kyle Shurmur better. But Pat Shurmur said he was not going to pull any strings or power plays to add his son to the Giants’ roster.

“He and I talked about it,” Pat Shurmur said. “I think that’s got to run separate. That’s the way we always parented. ‘We’re here to support you, but go make your way in the world.’ As we all know, sometimes this [business] is not very kind. He’s always known that and he’s always known he had to go out and compete. This is just the next step in that.”

The Chiefs are not on the Giants’ schedule, which means there will be no Shurmur vs. Shurmur storylines…at least not this year. Other than that, Kansas City offered a few other positive qualities according to Pat Shurmur.

“I think he’s going to be with a terrific team and in what’s considered to be an outstanding quarterback culture,” he said. “That’s what you want for a young player who is trying to learn how to play the position at this level.”