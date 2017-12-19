TODAY'S PAPER
Giants closing in on most losses in franchise history

Giants quarterback Eli Manning sits on the sideline

Giants quarterback Eli Manning sits on the sideline against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. Photo Credit: AP / Michael Ainsworth

By Tom Rock tom.rock@newsday.com @TomRock_Newsday
The Giants are on the precipice of something no team in franchise history has ever done. And it’s not good.

With two games remaining, this 2017 squad faces the very real possibility of becoming the first Giants team to lose more than 12 games in a season. They’ve already tied the franchise record for most losses in a season with 12, matching the depths plumbed in 1966 (1-12-1), 1974 (2-12), 1980 (4-12), 1983 (3-12-1) and 2003 (4-12).

If they cannot beat or tie both the Cardinals and Redskins in their final two games, they will become the losingest team in the 93-year history of the organization.

“It doesn’t sit well,” cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie said of that ignominious title. “Especially with the caliber of guys we have here, to have this much potential and not take advantage of it, that’s the frustrating part. I could see if we were just a bad team or something, but that’s not the case here, so it’s even more frustrating.”

While these Giants could finish with more losses than any other, they can at least cling to the mathematical certainty of avoiding being the worst version of the Giants ever. That “honor” belongs to the 1966 team, which had a winning percentage of .071. Even if the Giants lose their last two games, they’ll still have two wins and the lowest their winning percentage can reach is .125. That would be the second-worst in Giants history.

“I wasn’t even aware of it,” interim head coach Steve Spagnuolo said when presented with the unlucky 13 factoid. “I’m not going to focus on that. I’m going to focus on beating Arizona. I’ll let everybody else figure that out.”

The Giants currently have a .143 winning percentage. Here is a look at the worst seasons in Giants history based on winning percentage:

1966: 1-12-1, .071

*2017: 2-12, .143

1974: 2-12, .143

1983: 3-12-1, .188

1980: 4-12, .250

2003: 4-12, .250

*Two games remain in the 2017 season

Tom Rock began covering sports for Newsday in 1996 and has been the Giants beat writer since 2008.

