Giants co-owner Steve Tisch expressed support Tuesday for embattled coach Ben McAdoo, and approved of the coach’s decision to give up play-calling duties. Tisch even suggested McAdoo may have been given a nudge by ownership to let offensive coordinator Mike Sullivan make the offensive calls.

“I think it was a very good adjustment that the coach made,” Tisch said to a small group of reporters at the NFL’s annual fall meetings at the Conrad Hotel in New York. Asked if he or co-owner John Mara spoke to McAdoo about handing over play-calling responsibilities to Sullivan, Tisch said, “It was discussed last week.”

John Mara, the Giants’ other co-owner, was not available after Tuesday’s meetings.

How did Sullivan do in his play-calling debut with the Giants?

“The team played very well,” Tisch said. “The offense played extremely well. It made us 1-5, not 0-6.”

Would he like to see Sullivan continue, as even McAdoo has indicated will be the case?

“We’re a few days away from our next game (against the 3-2 Seahawks),” he said. “We’ll see how it goes, again with a formidable opponent with an impressive record.”

Tisch said he didn’t feel the need to give McAdoo a public vote of confidence, despite the team’s shocking 0-5 start before Sunday night’s win.

“Coach McAdoo knows that, like the other 31 coaches, they have the vote of confidence from their owners, and it doesn’t need to be solicited, and ownership doesn’t need to communicate that,” Tisch said. “I think it’s an unspoken agreement, and there’s an unspoken level of support, unless something unpredictably dramatic happens.

“I think coach McAdoo knows that ownership is very supportive going forward,” Tisch said. “I think the victory [in Denver] made coach McAdoo feel a much greater sense of personal confidence, and it could not have come at a better time, especially with a nationally televised game, big audience, big game.”

Tisch said injuries, especially to the team’s top three wide receivers — Odell Beckham Jr., Brandon Marshall and Sterling Shepard — have complicated the team’s situation.

“Nobody could have predicted not only the number of injuries, but the extent of the injuries,” he said. “If I wrote on a piece of paper — this guy, this guy, this guy — are not going to play past Game 5, you’d think I was crazy.”