Prying Matt Rhule away from Baylor may be more difficult than anticipated.

The coach of the Bears, who play in the Sugar Bowl against Georgia on Wednesday night, told reporters on Tuesday that he expects to be back with the team next season.

“I plan on that," Rhule said. "I certainly think I will be.”

In other words, negotiations have begun.

Rhule is near the top of many short lists for NFL coaching vacancies, including the Giants’. Given his comfort and success at Baylor, it figures he will be discerning about the interviews he takes and the offers he mulls. According to ESPN, he has already turned down an invitation to interview with the Browns (who fired their general manager on Tuesday anyway).

But Rhule also reportedly told his players over the weekend that he would listen to overtures from the NFL.

Rhule would seem to fit well into what the Giants are looking for in a coach. The Giants normally shy away from hiring head coaches from the college ranks, but co-owner John Mara said on Monday that would not be a barrier this time. General manager Dave Gettleman spoke on Tuesday about the benefits of hiring a college coach.

“We are getting younger and younger players in the league,” Gettleman said. “To take a college coach now, I think he’d have that advantage of having been connected to these college kids for so long and understanding the culture and what they’re about and where they’re at.”

Gettleman also outlined what he is looking for in a head coach.

“We need a head coach who can bring together a staff that is enthusiastic,” he said. “We need a head coach with leadership, we need a head coach with intelligence, and one who can connect with these players. That’s what we need.”

While Rhule remains a strong possibility for the Giants – and perhaps even their preference -- they have begun the process of interviewing other candidates. They’ll start on Thursday with former Cowboys defensive backs coach Kris Richard, and ESPN reported that they’ll interview former Packers head coach Mike McCarthy over the weekend. The Giants also asked permission to interview Ravens defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale and, ESPN reported, Patriots special teams coordinator Joe Judge. On Monday, they requested permission to speak with Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.