The Giants should have their new coach in a couple of days. Getting him to stick around for more than a couple of years will be the trick.

After three straight hires who each lasted no more than two seasons at the helm, co-owner John Mara said he is eager to end the cycle of turnover at the position.

"I’m dying to get off of this train," Mara said. "I hate being in the position that we’re in right now. I want continuity. I want somebody who is going to be in the building for a long period of time. I don’t want to do another one of these press conferences for many, many years. Yes, that is a big consideration for us."

There is no formal timeline to land that new hire — Mara said he wants to make sure the Giants get it right rather than make the call quickly — but Mara said he hopes to have a new coach by early next week. General manager Joe Schoen, who is spearheading the search, did him one better, suggesting that they may make a hire as soon as Saturday morning.

The Giants interviewed their own defensive coordinator Patrick Graham on Wednesday, will meet with former Dolphins coach Brian Flores on Thursday, and are scheduled to have an in-person talk with Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier on Friday. Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll have already interviewed.

"We’ll circle up after that and decide if we’ve got our guy," Schoen said. "If we are not in alignment there are a couple of names we talked about as a group that we can expand the search."

Get stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams in your inbox every morning. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Those names could include former Eagles coach Doug Pederson and current Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris (who might not be available for an interview until after the Super Bowl).

Schoen said numerous times that he is looking for someone who he can be "in lockstep" with and who will share his vision for the franchise.

"The relationship between myself and the next head coach will be integral," Schoen said. "I’m excited to get the new head coach in here. We’re going to roll up our sleeves and we’re going to start building toward the 2022 season and beyond."

With any luck, well beyond.