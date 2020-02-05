The Giants announced their full coaching staff for the 2020 season on Wednesday.

Most of the members and their positions had already been reported. Among the 20-member staff are nine coaches who come from other NFL teams (including two who were head coaches last season), five who spent the 2019 season coaching college football, and six who were with the Giants last year.

“Everybody brings a different type of experience to the job,” coach Joe Judge said. “I didn’t set out to hire anyone with former head coaching experience. That ended up being a plus of what different guys brought to their area.”

Judge said he prioritized finding coaches who could connect with players and be good teachers. Many of the hires have worked with Judge in either New England or at his college stops at Alabama and Mississippi State.

“To me, it’s a big trust factor with the guys I have on the staff,” Judge said. “I have a personal relationship with a lot of these guys, professional relationships with nearly all of them. Guys who I have not worked with directly, I’ve competed against, I’ve known for some time. I’ve more than done my research on everybody on this staff, including the guys I’ve worked with. No stone has been unturned. I’m very excited about the group we have in here. I know they’re going to bring a lot to this organization. I know they’re going to be a great asset to the players they’re going to coach.”

Here is the coaching staff:

Head Coach Joe Judge

Offensive Coordinator Jason Garrett

QB Coach Jerry Schuplinski

RB Coach Burton Burns

TE Coach Freddie Kitchens

WR Coach Tyke Tolbert

OL Coach Marc Colombo

Asst. OL Coach Ben Wilkerson

Senior Offensive Assistant Derek Dooley

Offensive Assistant Stephen Brown

Offensive Quality Control Bobby Blick

Def. Coord./Asst. HC Patrick Graham

DL Coach Sean Spencer

ILB Coach Kevin Sherrer

OLB Coach/Senior Assistant Bret Bielema

DB Coach Jerome Henderson

Asst. DB Coach Anthony Blevins

Defensive Assistant Jody Wright

Defensive Quality Control Mike Treier

Special Teams Coordinator Thomas McGaughey

Asst. ST Coach Tom Quinn