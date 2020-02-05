The Giants announced their full coaching staff for the 2020 season on Wednesday.
Most of the members and their positions had already been reported. Among the 20-member staff are nine coaches who come from other NFL teams (including two who were head coaches last season), five who spent the 2019 season coaching college football, and six who were with the Giants last year.
“Everybody brings a different type of experience to the job,” coach Joe Judge said. “I didn’t set out to hire anyone with former head coaching experience. That ended up being a plus of what different guys brought to their area.”
Judge said he prioritized finding coaches who could connect with players and be good teachers. Many of the hires have worked with Judge in either New England or at his college stops at Alabama and Mississippi State.
“To me, it’s a big trust factor with the guys I have on the staff,” Judge said. “I have a personal relationship with a lot of these guys, professional relationships with nearly all of them. Guys who I have not worked with directly, I’ve competed against, I’ve known for some time. I’ve more than done my research on everybody on this staff, including the guys I’ve worked with. No stone has been unturned. I’m very excited about the group we have in here. I know they’re going to bring a lot to this organization. I know they’re going to be a great asset to the players they’re going to coach.”
Here is the coaching staff:
Head Coach Joe Judge
Offensive Coordinator Jason Garrett
QB Coach Jerry Schuplinski
RB Coach Burton Burns
TE Coach Freddie Kitchens
WR Coach Tyke Tolbert
OL Coach Marc Colombo
Asst. OL Coach Ben Wilkerson
Senior Offensive Assistant Derek Dooley
Offensive Assistant Stephen Brown
Offensive Quality Control Bobby Blick
Def. Coord./Asst. HC Patrick Graham
DL Coach Sean Spencer
ILB Coach Kevin Sherrer
OLB Coach/Senior Assistant Bret Bielema
DB Coach Jerome Henderson
Asst. DB Coach Anthony Blevins
Defensive Assistant Jody Wright
Defensive Quality Control Mike Treier
Special Teams Coordinator Thomas McGaughey
Asst. ST Coach Tom Quinn
