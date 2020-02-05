TODAY'S PAPER
Joe Judge excited about his familiarity with Giants coaching staff

The Giants introduce new coach Joe Judge at

The Giants introduce new coach Joe Judge at MetLife Stadium on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. Credit: Corey Sipkin

By Tom Rock tom.rock@newsday.com @TomRock_Newsday
Print

The Giants announced their full coaching staff for the 2020 season on Wednesday.

Most of the members and their positions had already been reported. Among the 20-member staff are nine coaches who come from other NFL teams (including two who were head coaches last season), five who spent the 2019 season coaching college football, and six who were with the Giants last year.

“Everybody brings a different type of experience to the job,” coach Joe Judge said. “I didn’t set out to hire anyone with former head coaching experience. That ended up being a plus of what different guys brought to their area.”

Judge said he prioritized finding coaches who could connect with players and be good teachers. Many of the hires have worked with Judge in either New England or at his college stops at Alabama and Mississippi State.

“To me, it’s a big trust factor with the guys I have on the staff,” Judge said. “I have a personal relationship with a lot of these guys, professional relationships with nearly all of them. Guys who I have not worked with directly, I’ve competed against, I’ve known for some time. I’ve more than done my research on everybody on this staff, including the guys I’ve worked with. No stone has been unturned. I’m very excited about the group we have in here. I know they’re going to bring a lot to this organization. I know they’re going to be a great asset to the players they’re going to coach.”

Here is the coaching staff:

Head Coach                                Joe Judge

Offensive Coordinator                Jason Garrett              

QB Coach                                   Jerry Schuplinski        

RB Coach                                   Burton Burns              

TE Coach                                    Freddie Kitchens        

WR Coach                                  Tyke Tolbert              

OL Coach                                   Marc Colombo            

Asst. OL Coach                          Ben Wilkerson            

Senior Offensive Assistant         Derek Dooley              

Offensive Assistant                    Stephen Brown            

Offensive Quality Control           Bobby Blick

Def. Coord./Asst. HC                 Patrick Graham  

DL Coach                                   Sean Spencer        

ILB Coach                                  Kevin Sherrer      

OLB Coach/Senior Assistant     Bret Bielema      

DB Coach                                   Jerome Henderson

Asst. DB Coach                          Anthony Blevins

Defensive Assistant                    Jody Wright    

Defensive Quality Control          Mike Treier              

Special Teams Coordinator       Thomas McGaughey  

Asst. ST Coach                           Tom Quinn                

Tom Rock

Tom Rock began covering sports for Newsday in 1996 and has been the Giants beat writer since 2008.

