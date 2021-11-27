Other Giants coaches know their jobs depend on competence

The firing of offensive coordinator Jason Garrett this past week did not put the Giants’ other coordinators on notice.

They were there already.

"This is the New York Giants, so it’s like you’re always on notice, right?" special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey said. "We’re in a high-performance business, so when you don’t perform at a high level, that’s the way it is."

Defensive coordinator Patrick Graham said he has spent his entire career knowing his job is based solely on the performance of his unit or team.

"Every day I come in thinking, ‘Hey, you could be fired,’ " he said. "That’s just part of it. I’ve always thought that way whether I was a [quality control coach or] a graduate assistant at Wagner. It’s just the nature of the business of coaching football, especially at this level."

Neither McGaughey nor Graham said Garrett’s departure changes their roles with the Giants. McGaughey clearly distanced himself from the collaborative effort that Joe Judge has instituted to run the offense and took his own name out of any conjecture (not that there has been much) over who the mystery play-caller will be on Sunday.

"I stay in my lane," he said. "I’ve got enough to deal with."

He also pointed to the sign on the door of the team facility that says simply: Do your job.

"We talk about it all the time," he said. "That’s players and coaches, not just the players."

Sure, the offense was not producing enough points to win, and that’s the ultimate reason Garrett was fired. But it’s not as if the defense and special teams have been tearing it up and playing at a championship level either. The remaining coordinators know they easily could be next.

In fact, they seem to embrace it.

"It’s higher stakes, that’s just how it is," Graham said. "We sign up for that because there’s good and bad. If you like living on that edge a little bit, you like it."

"That’s the reality," McGaughey added. "We know that walking in the door."

And it’s emphasized even more when someone is forced out of it.