TODAY'S PAPER
Scattered Clouds 32° Good Evening
Scattered Clouds 32° Good Evening
SportsFootballGiants

Giants pick second if they lose last game of season

New York Giants linebacker, Lawrence Taylor in action

New York Giants linebacker, Lawrence Taylor in action during 1986 season at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. Photo Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

By Tom Rock tom.rock@newsday.com @TomRock_Newsday
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

To some eyes, Sunday’s game against Washington is a must-lose situation for the Giants.

If they are unable to beat the Redskins, they will secure the No. 2 pick in the upcoming draft. The winless Browns clinched the first selection when they lost to the Bears on Sunday.

The Giants will have either the second or third pick in the draft, which would be their highest selection spot since 1981 when they took future Hall-of-Famer Lawrence Taylor in a franchise-altering decision. The only team that can move ahead of them in the draft order is the Colts (3-12), who finish their season on Sunday against the Texans.

So if the Giants win and the Colts lose, both teams will have three wins and the Colts will get the second pick with strength of schedule used as the tie-breaker. If the Giants lose and finish 2-14, they get the second pick no matter what the Colts do. And if the Giants and Colts both win . . .

Well, let’s try and stick to reality.

Collins cries

Landon Collins is not a doctor, but it didn’t take an advanced degree in medicine to know what he was looking at on Sunday night.

“As soon as I saw the picture on the X-ray, man, I just broke down,” the Pro Bowl safety said. “I couldn’t hold it in. I broke down.”

Collins fractured his right forearm in the second quarter of a 23-0 loss to the Cardinals. After fighting through an ankle injury that had been nagging him all year, he immediately recognized that the broken bone would end his season one game shy of completion.

“I came in here and I was crying,” Collins said after the diagnosis — both his and the official one. “Not being able to play because it’s broken, that’s what hurts me the most. I don’t even remember the last time I cried.”

Giant steps

The last two defensive shutouts for the Cardinals have come against the Giants. There was the one on Sunday night and their most recent one in 1992 at Sun Devil Stadium . . . The Giants might be without two of their more viable offensive players for the finale: WR Sterling Shepard injured his neck late in the game and TE Evan Engram left with a rib injury in the first half . . . The Giants are 0-11 against NFC teams for the first time in their history . . . Eli Manning’s 263 passing yards gave him 51,550 and moved him past John Elway (51,475) into sixth place on the NFL’s all-time list.

Tom

Tom Rock began covering sports for Newsday in 1996 and has been the Giants beat writer since 2008.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

New York Sports

Enes Kanter of the Knicks is guarded by Kanter downplays big game in losing outcome
New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning (10) stands Repercussions coming after the end of a lost season
New York Jets head coach Todd Bowles during Glauber: What’s ahead for Jets, Giants
Kristaps Porzingis of the Knicks tries to block Knicks fall to Embiid, Sixers despite Kanter’s 31
Melvin Gordon of the Chargers runs past Jordan Glauber: Same Old Jets? No way, says Jenkins
Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald greets Giants quarterback Best: Fitzgerald left smiling, Eli frowning