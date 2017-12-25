Giants pick second if they lose last game of season

To some eyes, Sunday’s game against Washington is a must-lose situation for the Giants.

If they are unable to beat the Redskins, they will secure the No. 2 pick in the upcoming draft. The winless Browns clinched the first selection when they lost to the Bears on Sunday.

The Giants will have either the second or third pick in the draft, which would be their highest selection spot since 1981 when they took future Hall-of-Famer Lawrence Taylor in a franchise-altering decision. The only team that can move ahead of them in the draft order is the Colts (3-12), who finish their season on Sunday against the Texans.

So if the Giants win and the Colts lose, both teams will have three wins and the Colts will get the second pick with strength of schedule used as the tie-breaker. If the Giants lose and finish 2-14, they get the second pick no matter what the Colts do. And if the Giants and Colts both win . . .

Well, let’s try and stick to reality.

Collins cries

Landon Collins is not a doctor, but it didn’t take an advanced degree in medicine to know what he was looking at on Sunday night.

“As soon as I saw the picture on the X-ray, man, I just broke down,” the Pro Bowl safety said. “I couldn’t hold it in. I broke down.”

Collins fractured his right forearm in the second quarter of a 23-0 loss to the Cardinals. After fighting through an ankle injury that had been nagging him all year, he immediately recognized that the broken bone would end his season one game shy of completion.

“I came in here and I was crying,” Collins said after the diagnosis — both his and the official one. “Not being able to play because it’s broken, that’s what hurts me the most. I don’t even remember the last time I cried.”

Giant steps

The last two defensive shutouts for the Cardinals have come against the Giants. There was the one on Sunday night and their most recent one in 1992 at Sun Devil Stadium . . . The Giants might be without two of their more viable offensive players for the finale: WR Sterling Shepard injured his neck late in the game and TE Evan Engram left with a rib injury in the first half . . . The Giants are 0-11 against NFC teams for the first time in their history . . . Eli Manning’s 263 passing yards gave him 51,550 and moved him past John Elway (51,475) into sixth place on the NFL’s all-time list.