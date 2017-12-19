The Giants lost to the Eagles by five points on Sunday and lost their two meetings against the Eagles by a combined eight points. For many of the Giants players, that illustrates just how little difference there is between the best team in the NFC and the worst.

“If that’s the best team in the NFC, which it might very well be, then we went out there and exchanged punches with the best and almost came away with a win,” interim coach Steve Spagnuolo said after the loss.

Added wide receiver Roger Lewis Jr. about the competitiveness of the two games against the Eagles: “That says a lot about us. A lot of guys not giving up and a lot of brothers that want to win. That’s really what we want to do. With them having their record and us having our record, it shows a lot about this organization that we want to win.”

So what would it say if, perhaps, the Eagles were to win the Super Bowl? It might assuage some of the grief from this season for the Giants, allowing them to focus on how close they came to topping the best team in the NFL rather than their miserable record.

Root for the Eagles, then?

“Hell no!” cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie said.

Rodgers-Cromartie said he thinks the Eagles have a good shot to win the championship, even with backup quarterback Nick Foles replacing Carson Wentz.

“They have all the pieces, I think,” he said. “A high-flying offense that can put points on the board. That [defensive] front four is real nasty. They’ll definitely have the opportunity. And they may have home-field advantage too, so that’ll definitely help.”

But as far as rooting for the Eagles — a team he once played for — Rodgers-Cromartie said he just can’t do it.

“No way,” he said. “No sir.”