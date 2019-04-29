Corey Ballentine, the Giants draft pick who was shot and injured over the weekend, posted a memorial to his college teammate Dwane Simmons on Twitter on Monday afternoon. Simmons, a junior at Washburn, was shot and killed in the same incident that left Ballentine wounded and hospitalized.

“God gives his toughest battles to his strongest soldiers,” Ballentine wrote above four pictures of himself with Simmons and others. “I love you forever. Thank you for being a true friend who uplifted me, corrected me when i was in the wrong, and accepted my flaws. Thank you for being a brother to me. Thank you for letting me experience your life.”

Ballentine remains in a hospital recovering from his non-life-threatening wound. According to the NFL Network, Ballentine was shot in the glute. He is expected to make a full recovery.

“We spoke to him on Sunday,” Giants GM Dave Gettleman said of Ballentine on SiriusXM’s NFL Radio on Monday. “He’s coming along fine. He’ll be here Thursday for the minicamp this weekend.”

Gettleman added that the Giants thought highly of Ballentine’s character.

“He’s a really bright kid and he’s a great kid,” Gettleman said. “What happened is tragic and unfortunate. I mean, that’s his best friend he was with.”