83° Good Afternoon
Giants

Corey Coleman out for season after tearing ACL, Giants announce

Giants wide receiver Corey Coleman makes a one-handed

Giants wide receiver Corey Coleman makes a one-handed catch during an OTA practice on May 20, 2019. Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Tom Rock tom.rock@newsday.com @TomRock_Newsday
The Giants wide receiver depth took a serious blow in Thursday’s first practice of training camp. The team announced on Friday morning that wide receiver Corey Coleman tore his ACL in the workout and will be out for the season.

The Giants had already announced that Sterling Shepard fractured his thumb in the workout. He’s expected to return for the start of the regular season.

The injuries leave the Giants with only a few veteran players at the position, including Golden Tate, Cody Latimer and Bennie Fowler. Rookie Darius Slayton has been sidelined this week with a hamstring injury.

Tom Rock

Tom Rock began covering sports for Newsday in 1996 and has been the Giants beat writer since 2008.

