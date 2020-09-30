In case the Giants forgot they are still playing in the midst of a pandemic, the Titans offered a reminder this week when a number of their players and staffers tested positive for COVID-19 and their game on Sunday against the Steelers was postponed.

"It’s definitely an eye-opener," Giants safety Logan Ryan said. "I think it’s an eye-opener for our whole country. Like, this thing is still around, it still needs to be accounted for… This sickness is definitely still around and it can affect our season, it can affect our games. It is a reality check to everybody for sure."

The Giants haven’t had any players test positive since early in training camp. While the league has sent out memos reinforcing protocols that are in place regarding mask-wearing and social distancing — even threatening teams with fines, suspensions and the loss of draft picks if they do not abide by the gameday rules — Joe Judge said neither those messages nor the Titans’ situation will alter much around the Giants’ facility.

"We have a lot of confidence in the protocols the league came out with," he said. "We’ve been very diligent since the beginning of following it. Our team and our coaches have been very committed to following the rules. It’s not changing anything we’re doing. It’s just reaffirming we have to stay diligent in the process of making sure we follow the steps in place."

Ryan played for the Titans the last three years, so he knows many of the players affected directly and indirectly by this outbreak. He said he hasn’t been in touch with them as he’s been busy with his new team this week, but he did have a message for his old pals in Nashville.

"I wish them the best of luck," he said. "Tell those guys to wash their hands a little more. And don’t come around me."

Notes & quotes: DB Brandon Wiilliams (groin) was placed on injured reserve on Wednesday. CB Madre Harper, who is expected to sign with the Giants on Thursday off the Raiders practice squad, will take his place on the 53-man roster … S Jabrill Peppers (ankle) did not practice on Wednesday. Judge said at the start of the week that he would be day-to-day leading up to the game against the Rams … The Giants added RB Alfred Morris to their practice squad this week. The 31-year-old had three straight 1,000-yard rushing seasons from 2012-14 but had just one carry in one game for the Cardinals in 2019 before he was released.