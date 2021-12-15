Last week was all about team bonding for the Giants. This week is all about player isolation.

Five players have tested positive for COVID-19 since Monday and a sixth will join them on COVID/reserve as a high-risk close contact as the team will hold its meetings remotely on Thursday. Four of those positive tests came on Wednesday as WR John Ross, CB Aaron Robinson and LBs Cam Brown and Oshane Ximines joined WR Kadarius Toney who has tested positive on Monday. Safety Xavier McKinney was the close-contact.

While McKinney said earlier this season he is unvaccinated, if he continues to test negative he will be allowed to return to the Giants facility on Saturday and would be able to play on Sunday against the Cowboys. It’s unlikely any of the true positive players will clear protocols in time for this week’s game.

Because of the rash of positives the Giants adjusted their protocols on Wednesday to include more regular mask-wearing and moving meetings to the fieldhouse where there is more space and airflow. On Thursday they will hold their meetings virtually but still have in-person practice which takes place outdoors.

"We’ve done that in the past and it has worked smoothly," Joe Judge said.

On Monday a record 37 players landed on the league's COVID/reserve list with 29 more added on Wednesday. Seven of the NFL’s 32 teams are currently operating under enhanced COVID protocols.

Notes & quotes: It wasn’t just COVID that impacted attendance at practice on Wednesday. RB Saquon Barkley (ankle), CB Adoree’ Jackson (quad), K Graham Gano (illness), DL Austin Johnson (foot), and OL Ben Bredeson (ankle) did not participate in the workouts ... DE Leonard Williams (triceps) was limited and despite initial concerns about the severity of the injury has a chance to continue his current streak of 108 straight games played … While Mike Glennon will start at quarterback for the Giants Sunday Judge indicated he would be more inclined than he was last week to play Jake Fromm as Newsday reported on Tuesday. "There’s always a part of wanting to evaluate everyone," Judge said. "At the same time, you want to make sure you give your team the best chance for success. Who we think gives our team the best chance to have success out there, that’s how we’ll play the players."