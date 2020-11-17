Giants player tests positive for COVID-19

There is no bye week from the pandemic.

The Giants were notified on Monday night that a player had tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the team to adjust its schedule for the coming days and eliminating the on-field work that was planned for Tuesday. The team planned to meet virtually throughout the day on Tuesday.

As for the yet unidentified player, the Giants said he was immediately self-isolated and contact tracing was initiated. It revealed two staff members, neither of whom is on the coaching staff, who had been in close contact with the player. They were told to remain home from the team’s facility on Tuesday. No other players were flagged in the contact tracing.

The Giants played against the Eagles on Sunday, and given the contact tracing it seems likely the player who tested positive was not active for the game. The Giants were given the day off on Monday.

This is the second time during the season the Giants have had a player test positive for COVID-19. Will Hernandez was the first late last month and he missed two games before returning to action last week and playing against the Eagles.

Head coach Joe Judge has spoken to the players and coaches in recent days about the threat of COVID-19 during the bye week. Players are required to submit to daily testing protocols even during the bye week.

"We’ve got to make sure to stay proactive with things and not think that, OK, we’re beyond this, we’re past it," Judge said late last week after Hernandez was cleared. "You see every day a different team has something pop up, different tests. The biggest warnings you get from different teams who have dealt with this over a long term is the duration of how tests pop up. It’s kind of like weeds. You think you pulled them all out and then there’s one growing right underneath the other one. To me, the focus has been trying to keep this out of our building as much as possible.

"That’s easier said than done."