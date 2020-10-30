TODAY'S PAPER
Giants players who stayed home Thursday are back on Friday

Andrew Thomas of the Giants moves up to

Andrew Thomas of the Giants moves up to block during the Blue and White scrimmage at MetLife Stadium on Aug. 28. Credit: Getty Images/Mike Stobe

By Laura Albanese laura.albanese@newsday.com @AlbaneseLaura
The New York Giants say all of those who remained home Thursday because of COVID-19 protocols regarding close contacts were back with the team.

The team said Friday it will hold meetings remotely and practice at MetLife Stadium because of wet grounds at their training center.

On Thursday, four of the five starting offensive linemen did not practice after one tested positive. Left guard Will Hernandez, who has started every game since being drafted in 2018, was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 and was in isolation.

Three other starters were told to stay home: tackles Andrew Thomas and Cam Fleming and center Nick Gates. Two backup linemen also were told to stay away: center Spencer Pulley and rookie guard Shane Lemieux.

Coach Joe Judge hopes to have most of his linemen back for Monday night's game against Tampa Bay.

