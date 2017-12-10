You can change the coach. You can change the general manager. You can change the quarterback and then change back to him. But you can’t change what the Giants are this season.

Sunday’s 30-10 loss to the Cowboys proved that they are an almost unwatchable team, especially now that the miserable 2017 season is dragging through to its inevitable end. A day that began as a celebration of Eli Manning — Plaxico Burress and Victor Cruz were both on hand wearing his jersey and perhaps in homage the score remained stuck for most of the second half tied at 10 — wound up like so many other Giants games these past three months.

With a loss. This one to drop them to 2-11.

Interim head coach Steve Spagnuolo lost his debut in the role and the crowd that began the day with a standing ovation for Manning left the stadium rightly wondering if they will ever again see him play for the Giants.

Manning’s final meaningful pass of the day with the game in reach was an attempt to Darius Powe, a receiver who was on the practice squad until this week, which was tipped in the air and intercepted by Sean Lee. The Cowboys scored shortly thereafter to go ahead 30-10. Manning was also picked off by Jeff Heath with 1:14 left in the game, too. He finished 31-for-46 for 228 yards and a touchdown. His passer rating was 68.0.

The Giants had some chances while the game was close in the second half, but Roger Lewis Jr. dropped a third-and-2 pass early in the fourth quarter that forced the Giants to punt. With the Cowboys up 17-10 later in the quarter, Manning’s third-and-8 pass for Evan Engram was incomplete and left the Giants begging unsuccessfully for a pass interference flag.

Dak Prescott hit Cole Beasley on a 54-yard gain to the 20 midway through the fourth quarter. Safety Landon Collins, who initially missed Beasley but ran him down to prevent the touchdown, injured his ankle on the play. That left the middle of the Giants’ defense without their Pro Bowl safety on the next play and Prescott easily found tight end Jason Witten in that soft spot for a 20-yard touchdown that made it 17-10 with 7:38 left.

Prescott then hit Rod Smith on a third-and-3 pass that the running back turned into an 81-yard touchdown after he lost linebacker Kelvin Sheppard. The Cowboys led 23-10 after a missed extra point. After the Manning interception, Smith ran it into the end zone for a 15-yard touchdown with 2:57 left to make it 30-10.

The chants of “E-li Mann-ing!” rattled through MetLife Stadium in the second quarter when the quarterback hit Rhett Ellison for a 1-yard touchdown pass to put the Giants ahead 10-3. That lead lasted just a few minutes longer than the cheers, though, as four plays later the Cowboys tied the score. Dak Prescott hit Dez Bryant on a short slant and the receiver shook off cornerback Brandon Dixon before taking it to the end zone for a 50-yard touchdown.

The Cowboys should have been up by more. Dan Bailey, who came into the game perfect on his field-goal attempts this season, missed a 53-yarder in the second quarter and a 50-yarder in the third.

The teams traded field goals on their first long possessions of the game, the Cowboys going 73 yards on 16 plays to set up Bailey’s 21-yard kick followed by the Giants’ 17-play, 62-yard drive for Aldrick Rosas’ 39-yarder. The two lumbering drives combined to elapse the first 17 minutes and 10 seconds of the game without any play of longer than 11 yards.