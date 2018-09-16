ARLINGTON, Texas – The goal for the Giants defense, Landon Collins said, was to keep the ball in the hands of Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott.

Be careful what you wish for.

The Giants’ wish indeed came true in the first half of Sunday night’s game against the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Instead of riding formidable running back Ezekiel Elliott, the Cowboys hitched their wagon to Prescott – and the young quarterback delivered, carrying Dallas to an early 10-0 lead.

In the first quarter, not only did Prescott complete 5 of 8 passes for 93 yards and a touchdown, he also outgained Elliott on the ground, 27 yards to 24, making two big runs to keep drives going.

On Wednesday, Collins, the Giants’ safety and defensive leader, made it clear New York’s emphasis was on stopping Elliott, who led the NFL in rushing as a rookie in 2016.

In doing so, he sent something of a challenge to Prescott. A fourth-round draft pick from Mississippi State, Prescott had been thrust into the spotlight as a rookie in 2016 when starter Tony Romo was injured in the first preseason game, and Prescott was very effective as the Cowboys raced to a surprising NFC East title.

But Prescott struggled late last season, reaching 200 passing yards only twice in his last eight games while throwing six TD passes and nine interceptions in that span.

He was just as ineffective last week in the season opener, passing for just 170 yards and no touchdowns as the Dallas offense floundered in a 16-8 loss at Carolina.

Sunday night, Prescott took control right from the first snap, hitting Allen Hurns on a slant for 9 yards. Two plays later, Prescott hit a home run, stunning the Giants was a 64-yard pass to open wide receiver Tavon Austin, whose stutter move off the line caused cornerback Janoris Jenkins to stumble, giving Austin a step.

That was all he needed. Austin gathered in Prescott’s accurate pass along the left sideline, slipped through Curtis Riley’s attempt at a tackle at the 10-yard line and took the scenic route to the end zone.

On Dallas’ next possession, Prescott did his damage with his legs, pulling the ball out of Elliott’s belly on a rad option and taking off around left end for a 15-yard gain that put the Cowboys into field goal range. Brett Maher got the payoff with a 37-yard field goal to give Dallas a 10-0 halftime lead.

To be fair, the Dallas offense was not only Prescott’s show. Elliott also played a starring role, rushing nine times for 40 yards, including an electric 19-yard run on which he turned a draw up the middle into an outside play with a hard cut and outraced the Giants' defense to the corner.

And Austin, in addition to his long scoring catch, added 15 yards on a reverse, taking a toss from Elliott around the left side just before Prescott’s 15-yard run.