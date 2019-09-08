ARLINGTON, Texas – The issue that has hung over the Giants for most of 2019 is moot. The hand-wringing, the debating, the comparing and contrasting and the battle over present and future is, now that the regular season has begun, a non-factor.

Because it doesn’t matter who the quarterback is for the team if the defense is going to play this way.

On Sunday it happened to be Eli Manning at the position. Not that the 38-year-old, two-time Super Bowl MVP could do anything to alter the outcome in a humbling, exposing, 35-17 loss to the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Nor would rookie backup Daniel Jones have likely fared any better had he been given an opportunity to start. He entered the game in the final minutes and completed 3 of 4 passes for 17 and lost a fumble.

The quarterback the Giants should have been thinking about all summer was Dak Prescott. The Cowboys' passer took advantage of a lack of pressure, standing most of the game in a pristine pocket and picking apart a porous secondary. Prescott threw four touchdowns – two of them to wide-open targets – and completed 25 of 32 for 405 yards in one of the best performances of his career.

The Giants lost their regular season opener for the third straight season and the eighth time in the last nine.

It may be difficult to remember the good times after a game such as this one, but the Giants actually led 7-0 and looked impressive early in the first quarter. They forced a punt on the Cowboys’ first possession then drove 91 yards for the opening touchdown. Saquon Barkley had an electrifying 59-yard run on the second snap of the season after he fumbled on the first play. Manning hit Evan Engran for a 1-yard touchdown and all seemed right with the world.

Then the Cowboys tied the score on a 28-yard play-action touchdown pass to a wide-open Blake Jarwin, went ahead 14-7 on a 4-yard touchdown pass to recently unretired tight end Jason Witten, and started separating from the Giants on a 21-yard touchdown pass to Amari Cooper over first-round pick DeAndre Baker to go ahead 21-7 with 1:13 left in the half.

The Giants had a chance to creep closer. Their two-minute drill after the Cooper touchdown lasted eight plays and ended with a 44-yard Hail Mary attempt that was incomplete. Barkley was not targeted on that drive. Then, in the third quarter, trailing 28-10, they reached the Cowboys' 8 and had third-and-2. Once again they ignored Barkley, handing off to fullback Eli Penny and rolling Manning out for what turned out to be a sack and fumble.

The Cowboys went up 35-10 before Wayne Gallman ran for a 2-yard touchdown with 2:49 left to make it 35-17.

In what may well have been his final game as a Giant in a stadium that he christened with a win and followed by signing a freshly painted wall a decade ago, Manning completed 30 of 44 for 306 yards. Those heady days must have felt like a lifetime ago as Manning exited the edifice on Sunday. In some ways it was. It was the life span of an era.

This loss wasn’t his fault. But that was likely little consolation on the flight home to New Jersey.