Golden Tate may have taken a punch from Jalen Ramsey after last week’s game against the Rams, but the Giants wide receiver came away from the incIdent financially unscathed.

The NFL fined Ramsey $15,625 for his unsportsmanlike conduct after the game which led to a brawl at midfield. Tate was not fined, which would seem to further corroborate what he and other teammates told Joe Judge, that Tate was punched and defending himself.

Tate declined to say much about the incident when he spoke to the media on Thursday. He said he did not want to "backpedal" and rehash the happenings. Ramsey took a similar approach when he spoke to reporters in Los Angeles on Friday, offering "no comment."

Unlike Tate, Giants center Nick Gates was fined $6,922, and Rams DT Aaron Donald was fined $10,500, for unnecessary roughness stemming from a shoving match during the game.

TEACHING COWBOY CULTURE

The Giants have lost six straight games to Dallas and will not have any player on the field Sunday who has ever beaten the Cowboys as a member of the team. If you can even call this a rivalry, it’s certainly been a lopsided one in recent years.

But it’s still Giants-Cowboys week. And Joe Judge’s first foray with one of the two biggest games on the Giants’ schedule each year comes with a clear understanding of what is at stake for the team, its ownership, and its fanbase.

"This rivalry obviously carries a lot of intensity to it," he said.

It’s why Judge spent time at the beginning of the week not only introducing the Cowboys personnel and playbook, but a lot about their history too.

"It’s very important to me that the players on our team understand the history of any kind of rivalries from our team and another team, the history between the two teams," Judge said. "The first part of the week for me is a little bit of an education to make sure everybody on the team understands who we’re playing. That’s a team, that’s players, that’s personnel, that’s coaching, that’s the GM, the ownership, and that’s the people in the area as well. It’s important to me they understand everyone that we’re getting involved with."

GIANT STEPS

With LB Kyler Fackrell (neck) questionable and LB Oshane Ximines (shoulder) on injured reserve, expect a good number of snaps from the team’s forgotten edge rusher: Markus Golden. He led the team in sacks with 10.0 last year but has played sparingly so far this season. "We have a long season here to go," defensive coordinator Patrick Graham said of Golden. "Markus has been a very productive player in this league. He’s a smart football player, has some savviness to him and has been productive and has a skillset. I have to find ways to use him more. We’ll get going as the season goes on" … The Cowboys won their only game this season thanks to a strange little onside kick against the Falcons. The Giants are ready for that if it comes their way. "I think (the players) have seen it 100 times," special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey said. "Between ESPN, NFL Network and tape, we’ve seen it, we’ve talked about it. It’s something we do every week, going through the situations throughout the league. We’re always trying to be on top of that stuff and don’t get caught off guard."