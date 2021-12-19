Giants reach new lows in loss to Cowboys

There’s a reason why it’s hard to remember a prolonged era in Giants football that was as bad as this current stretch has become.

It’s because none exists.

Despite notoriously long dry spells without successful football, the Giants have never reached the depths that they have been plumbing since their last postseason appearance in 2016. Sunday’s 21-6 loss to Dallas in a MetLife Stadium so overrun by Cowboys fans you could hear the drawl when they erupted in cheers wasn’t necessarily the nadir of this forgettable period of play, but it did push them into a category of ignominy never before witnessed in the almost 100 seasons of franchise history

This loss dropped the Giants to 4-10 on the season, giving them a fifth straight year with double-digit losses. Prior to this stretch the Giants had never had 10 or more losses in any more than three straight years, which happened just once, from 1978-80.

What this game did indicate, if it wasn’t already obvious, is the need for organizational change that will almost certainly be coming once this season comes to a merciful end three games from now.

That the Giants failed to reach the end zone was one of the least embarrassing elements of this resounding defeat. It was a game in which Saquon Barkley lost a fumble for the first time in his career, ending a streak of 790 touches without a turnover. It was a game in which Kenny Golladay’s best play was his attempt at defending an interception thrown into the end zone by backup quarterback Mike Glennon; it appeared he pulled the ball away from cornerback Trevon Diggs but the play was overturned and ruled a pick. It was a game in which the Giants defense foiled a play in which the Cowboys tried to throw a touchdown pass to an offensive lineman by covering him in the end zone, only to leave tight end Dalton Schultz open for a scoring pass on the second read. It was a game in which Sterling Shepard was carted off the field with 1:26 remaining after a non-contact leg injury, perhaps the final appearance in a Giants uniform for the longest-tenured Giant on the roster.

Get stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams in your inbox every morning. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

And it was a game in which the Giants dawdled away most of their afternoon with the uninspiring Glennon (13-for-24, 99 yards, three interceptions) playing for the injured Daniel Jones, only to finally give Jake Fromm a chance with his NFL debut with 3:41 left. Fromm completed his first four passes to inject a smidge of energy into a hopeless situation, finishing with nearly as many passing yards on his one drive (82) as Glennon had the rest of the game.

Of course Fromm couldn’t reach the end zone either. He was drilled on a fourth-and-5 from the Cowboys 9 with 1:18 left.

But that’s the way things go for the Giants these days. Even the glimmers of hope are doused in disappointment.