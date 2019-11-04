New York football’s relationship with Monday Night Football went from supernatural to superstitious.

Last month Jets quarterback Sam Darnold claimed to be seeing “ghosts” in a primetime loss to the Patriots. On Monday night, it was a black cat that scurried across the field and seemed to doom the Giants against the Cowboys.

If you believe in those sorts of things.

The Giants just might.

They led by six points late in the first half when the omen-laden feline found its way onto the field at MetLife Stadium. At first it strolled in front of the Cowboys’ bench, then it ran toward the end zone. The Giants’ drive was temporarily halted while the cat was directed off the field and through the tunnel, but the bad luck spell had apparently already been cast. The Giants had to settle for a field goal on that drive, quickly lost their lead, and were unable to score another touchdown in a 37-18 loss to the Cowboys.

Me-ouch!

It was a fifth straight loss by the Giants (2-7) and a sixth straight to the Cowboys (5-3).

Dak Prescott’s 15-yard touchdown pass to Michael Gallup with 12:40 remaining made it 23-15. The Giants responded with a 65-yard catch and run by Saquon Barkley to the 11, but could not reach the end zone and had to settle for a field goal that made it 23-18 with 11:50 left.

The Giants had chances to get the ball back, but DeAndre Baker was flagged for pass interference on third-and-6 from the Cowboys’ 15 and then Prescott hit Amari Cooper for a 45-yard touchdown on third-and-12 with 7:56 left to make it 30-18. Baker appeared to have blown the coverage that allowed Cooper to catch the ball in the open field.

A fumble by Daniel Jones, whose arm was hit by Dorance Armstriong while attempting a pass, was recovered by Jourrdan Lewis and returned for a 63-yard touchdown with six seconds left.

The Cowboys scored 10 points in the final minute of the first half to take a 13-12 lead. Prescott scrambled away from a pass rush and found tight end Blake Jarwin for a completion. Jarwin then sliced through the Giants’ defense, including an uninspired tackling effort by cornerback Janoris Jenkins, to score a 42-yard touchdown with 52 seconds remaining. The Giants still had a 12-10 lead, the ball, and all three timeouts. But after two incompletions, Jones tried to throw deep for Darius Slayton. The receiver did not look back for the pass and safety Xavier Woods picked it off and returned it to the Giants’ 39. That set the Cowboys up for a 52-yard field goal for the one-point lead as time expired on the second quarter.

The Giants had plenty of chances to build a lead in the game thanks to a pair of defensive takeaways. On the first snap of the game, Antonie Bethea intercepted a pass from Prescott at the line of scrimmage and returned it to the Cowboys’ 8. The Giants were unable to reach the end zone from there, however, and settled for a field goal. The 3-0 lead was the first time the Giants held a lead in a game since Week 4.

The Cowboys tied it on a field goal and tried to take a lead on a 54-yard field goal late in the first quarter that went wide left. That gave the Giants a half field and this time they scored a touchdown. Jones started the drive with a 16-yard run on a keeper, Golden Tate made a one-handed catch at the 1, and Jones hit Cody Latimer for a short touchdown. Aldrick Rosas missed the extra point and the score was 9-3.

Jabrill Peppers forced a fumble by Randall Cobb that was recovered by Bethea on the next Cowboys possession and the Giants drove to the 7 but had to settle for a field goal from inside the 10 off a takeaway for the second time in the half. That 25-yard field goal made it 12-3 with 2:50 remaining and it seemed almost certain the Giants would at least hold a lead of some value at halftime.

They did not.

Jones’ second turnover of the game came in the third quarter when he scrambled for a first down but lunged forward and coughed up the ball. It was recovered by former Giants safety Darian Thompson at midfield and resulted in a Cowboys field goal for a 16-12 lead. The Giants responded with a fourth drive inside the Cowboys 10… and a third field goal in such circumstances. This time Jones’ 15 yard run and a penalty for taunting on Woods, who had shoved him out of bounds, brought the ball to the 13. After a short run and a short completion to Barkley, Rosas kicked a 26-yard field goal that made it 16-15 with 27 seconds left in the third.