The Giants remain 0-for-Joe Judge.

They dropped their fifth straight game on Sunday, losing to the Cowboys, 37-34, on a heart-breaking 24-yard field goal as time expired. After a game in which they led 17-3 in the first half and were ahead 34-31 midway through the fourth and in which Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott left the game in the third quarter with a ugly ankle injury, the Giants’ sins from earlier in the game – including a fumble by Daniel Jones that was returned for a touchdown and two touchdowns negated by Giants penalties – loomed as large in the decision as any inabilities they showed on offense or defense in the final two minutes.

Some of their previous losses inspired a sense of forward progress from a young team that seemed to be outclassed in some personnel areas. This one did not fall into that category. Against a Cowboys team without three starting offensive linemen and, for a crucial stretch, their starting quarterback, the Giants had an opportunity to win.

They just didn’t. Or couldn’t. Or, maybe as the schedule unfolds in front of them, won’t?

There’s a long stretch between now and Week 17, but it’s hard to find a soft landing spot for a victory as the Giants continue in this year of a humbling rebuild. Next week against Washington may be their last chance to salvage anything positive from the season.

With the score tied at 34, the Giants had the ball with 1:56 remaining. Jones hit Darius Slayton for a 14-yard gain, but after two passes to Dion Grant that totaled 1 yard, the Giants faced third-and-9 from their own 39. Jones scrambled to his left and tried to throw across his body to Lewis, but the pass sailed behind the running back and the Giants had to punt.

That set the Cowboys up at their 14 with 52 seconds left and backup quarterback Andy Dalton in the game. After an incompletion on his first pass, Dalton hit three straight – one to Amari Cooper for 15 and a big first down, then back-to-back passes to Michael Gallup for 19 and 38 yards that were so close to the sideline both needed to be reviewed. The last one brought the Cowboys to the 16 with three seconds left.

Greg Zuerlein’s 34-yarder as time expired slipped just inside the right upright to propel the Cowboys not only to a remarkable win, but an unexpected status as the first-place team in the NFC East at 2-3. The Giants are 0-5.

The game was disproportionately entertaining to the level of play the two teams entered with, having just one win between them. The Giants, who were averaging less than 12 points a game, topped that in the first quarter when they sprinted out to a 14-3 lead. Evan Engram scored on an end around from the 3, then 1:05 later Kyler Fackrell intercepted Prescott and returned it 46 yards for a score. A 55-yard field goal by Graham Gano put the Giants ahead 17-3 early in the second, but that’s when their grasp on the momentum ended.

The Cowboys scored on a 1-yard run by Ezekiel Elliott to cap a 14-play, 6:59 drive and close it to 17-10, then 1:31 later DeMarcus Lawrence stripped Jones from behind. Brown scooped it up and scored to tie it at 17.

The Giants should have pulled ahead

Late in the second quarter the Giants almost took a 24-17 lead on a fake field goal when holder Riley Dixon threw a 27-yard TD pass to Evan Engram. The score was negated by an illegal shift call against Cam Fleming, the Giants had to settle for a 50-yard field goal to go ahead 20-17, and the Cowboys marched down the field to take a 24-20 lead on a touchdown pass from Cedrick Wilson to Prescott with 16 seconds left.

Gano brought the Giants within a point with a 54-yard field goal, becoming the first Giants kicker to hit three over 50 yards in the Super Bowl era, but only after a second Giants touchdown was negated by a penalty. This time a 31-yard pass from Jones to Darius Slayton was wiped away by an offensive pass interference call against Damion Ridley. With Prescott carted off the field with a nasty ankle injury, the Cowboys finished their next drive with a 12-yard touchdown run by Elliott to go up 31-23.

The Giants again inched closer behind Gano, this time from a more manageable 28 yards to make it 31-26 late in the fourth, but on the ensuing possession backup quarterback Dalton fumbled the snap and Blake Martinez recovered it at the Dallas 17. Five plays later Devonta Freeman wiggled his way into the end zone for a 4-yard touchdown, his first as a Giant, to put the Giants ahead 32-31 with 8:46 left.

The fun didn’t stop there, though, as Jones hit left tackle Andrew Thomas for a two-point conversion and a 34-31 lead.

The Cowboys still had fight in them, even without their franchise quarterback, and Zuerlein kicked a 40-yard field goal to tie it at 34 with 1:56 remaining in the fourth before eventually kicking the winner.