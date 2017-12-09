Giants vs. Cowboys preview

1ST & ‘10’

The Giants can’t give their fans a playoff game this season. They can’t even give them a meaningful game from here on out. But what they can provide is Sunday’s game against the Cowboys at MetLife Stadium, which promises to be one of the more emotional and electric atmospheres of the season.

It will feel, in many ways, like closure for an era that brought the Giants two Super Bowl titles.

Eli Manning returns as the starting quarterback, and the ovation he gets when he takes the field should be tremendous. With no guarantees that he’ll start again for the Giants in a home game, fans will want to shower him with 14 years’ worth of adulation.

“We’re going to compete, we’re going to work hard, we’re trying to go beat the Dallas Cowboys,” Manning said. “I appreciate all the support that the fans have given me this past week, it’s been overwhelming. And I appreciate them so much for all the texts, the letters, the way they expressed their appreciation for me. So I’d appreciate it if they came out on Sunday and cheered the team on.”

How long the ovations last will depend a lot on the Giants themselves. A few three-and-outs or an early turnover will undoubtedly sour the party. And there will be plenty of Cowboys fans on hand to nudge the momentum in the opposite direction should the Giants fall behind.

So much will change by the time the 2018 season starts. There will be a new head coach, a new front office. There very well could be a new starting quarterback.

But the ringing of the appreciation for Manning and what he has meant to the Giants since he arrived in New York in 2004 should still be loud enough Sunday to continue echoing through the stadium next September.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.