TODAY'S PAPER
59° Good Evening
SEARCH
59° Good Evening
Hello, we've upgraded our systems.

Please log back in to enjoy your subscription. Thank you for being part of the Newsday family.

Forgot your password? We can help go here.

Log in
SportsFootballGiants

A new problem helps derail Giants against Cowboys: Penalties

Giants head coach Joe Judge talks to his

Giants head coach Joe Judge talks to his team on the bench in the second half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020.  Credit: AP/Michael Ainsworth

By Laura Albanese laura.albanese@newsday.com @AlbaneseLaura
Print

The Giants found a new thing to get wrong.

Despite a sometimes strong showing against the Cowboys in what has otherwise been a frightful season, the Giants were plagued by a different sort of illness Sunday afternoon. It wasn’t necessarily Daniel Jones who soured their evening. It wasn’t even their woeful running game, which continued to be lackluster.

No, this was Game 5. It was time to be creative. For this occasion, the penalties would play villain.

Despite their best offensive showing of the season, the Giants were hamstrung by the two touchdowns that could have won the game, but then immediately came right back, a stark reminder of the way things could go right, if they were just executed correctly. But maybe the most difficult part was how out of character it was.

The Giants came into the game best in the league to yards lost by penalties, a paltry 83. They were third best in total penalties accrued, at a modest 16. It wasn’t only that the Giants had eight penalties for 81 yards, it was also the timing of some of them.

In the end, it added up to a 37-34 loss to the Cowboys, who were gifted their second win of the season despite the pyrrhic loss of Dak Prescott, who was hospitalized with a fractured ankle. The Giants, meanwhile, joined the Jets in going 0-5.

"Obviously, I’m disappointed we didn’t come up with a win," said Darius Slayton, whose touchdown was called back for pass interference. "We would’ve scored two touchdowns today, if (not for) two penalties."

Tied at 17 late in the second quarter, Riley Dixon’s fake on a field-goal attempt went to a completely uncovered Evan Engram to the right side of the field, who at first scored from 27 yards, but whose effort was immediately erased by Cameron Fleming’s illegal shift.

Judge slammed his headset onto the grass.

"I was mad at our execution, that we took points off the board," Giants coach Joe Judge said. "That was it, point blank. You prepare for something like that, you call it a certain time, you want to see it work. We’ve got to clean it up there."

The Giants settled for the field goal to temporarily go ahead, but it wasn’t nearly enough, thanks to their second gaffe in the third quarter. With 9:51 left and the Cowboys leading 24-20, Jones hit Darius Slayton for the go-ahead touchdown, but Damion Ratley, looking like he was running a route or attempting a pick play, was called for pass interference to disallow the Giants second touchdown in about 12 minutes.

After, Judge said he still needed to review the video to see if Ratley had gone far enough downfield to qualify for the penalty.

"It’s up to us to execute the right way," he said. "We understand there are some spot routes and rubs and some friction (with) defensive players based on what they’re doing. It’s up to us to execute it the right way."

Newsday sports reporter Laura Albanese.

Laura Albanese is a general assignment sports reporter; she began at Newsday in 2007 as an intern.

New York Sports

New York City FC's Keaton Parks (left) and NYCFC falls behind early, can't recover in loss to Revs
Le'Veon Bell #26 of the Jets runs the Jets to play at Dolphins next Sunday as part of schedule changes
Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (90) sacks Glauber: Jones looks good but mistakes haunt him again
Giants cornerback James Bradberry (24) defends as Dallas Giants lose again, this time to Cowboys on last-second field goal
Head coach Adam Gase of the Jets looks Jets Q&A: What's behind more short-yardage failures?
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) lifts his Dak Prescott suffers gruesome ankle injury
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search