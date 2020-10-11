The Giants found a new thing to get wrong.

Despite a sometimes strong showing against the Cowboys in what has otherwise been a frightful season, the Giants were plagued by a different sort of illness Sunday afternoon. It wasn’t necessarily Daniel Jones who soured their evening. It wasn’t even their woeful running game, which continued to be lackluster.

No, this was Game 5. It was time to be creative. For this occasion, the penalties would play villain.

Despite their best offensive showing of the season, the Giants were hamstrung by the two touchdowns that could have won the game, but then immediately came right back, a stark reminder of the way things could go right, if they were just executed correctly. But maybe the most difficult part was how out of character it was.

The Giants came into the game best in the league to yards lost by penalties, a paltry 83. They were third best in total penalties accrued, at a modest 16. It wasn’t only that the Giants had eight penalties for 81 yards, it was also the timing of some of them.

In the end, it added up to a 37-34 loss to the Cowboys, who were gifted their second win of the season despite the pyrrhic loss of Dak Prescott, who was hospitalized with a fractured ankle. The Giants, meanwhile, joined the Jets in going 0-5.

"Obviously, I’m disappointed we didn’t come up with a win," said Darius Slayton, whose touchdown was called back for pass interference. "We would’ve scored two touchdowns today, if (not for) two penalties."

Tied at 17 late in the second quarter, Riley Dixon’s fake on a field-goal attempt went to a completely uncovered Evan Engram to the right side of the field, who at first scored from 27 yards, but whose effort was immediately erased by Cameron Fleming’s illegal shift.

Judge slammed his headset onto the grass.

"I was mad at our execution, that we took points off the board," Giants coach Joe Judge said. "That was it, point blank. You prepare for something like that, you call it a certain time, you want to see it work. We’ve got to clean it up there."

The Giants settled for the field goal to temporarily go ahead, but it wasn’t nearly enough, thanks to their second gaffe in the third quarter. With 9:51 left and the Cowboys leading 24-20, Jones hit Darius Slayton for the go-ahead touchdown, but Damion Ratley, looking like he was running a route or attempting a pick play, was called for pass interference to disallow the Giants second touchdown in about 12 minutes.

After, Judge said he still needed to review the video to see if Ratley had gone far enough downfield to qualify for the penalty.

"It’s up to us to execute the right way," he said. "We understand there are some spot routes and rubs and some friction (with) defensive players based on what they’re doing. It’s up to us to execute it the right way."