Giants beat Cowboys to keep NFC East title hopes alive

Joe Judge grew up an Eagles fan outside Philadelphia. It’s unlikely he ever rooted for them more than he was on Sunday night.

His Giants, having beaten the Cowboys, 23-19, at MetLife Stadium on Sunday afternoon, needed an Eagles win over Washington to claim the NFC East title on the final day of the regular season and return to the playoffs for the first time since 2016. Having finished their own slate of games at 6-10 with the victory, their first over Dallas since 2016 as well, the Giants headed home to tune in and await their fate.

Washington had a chance to win the division outright with a victory on Sunday night. While the Giants, Cowboys and Washington will all finish 6-10 with a Washington loss on Sunday night, the Giants would win the tiebreaker based on their 3-1 head-to-head record against the other two.

If the Giants do win the NFC East they will host Tampa Bay and Tom Brady in a wild-card game next weekend.

The game against the Cowboys had plenty of excitement on its own merits. With the Giants ahead 23-19, the Cowboys had first-and-goal from the 7 with 1:53 remaining. Leonard Williams recorded his third sack of the game to push them back 10 yards, and after a dropped pass by CeeDee Lamb, rookie safety Xavier McKinney intercepted Andy Dalton in the end zone with 1:15 remaining.

Even that wasn’t enough to give the Giants the win, though. While trying to run out the clock, Wayne Gallman fumbled with 58 seconds remaining. The ruling on the field was that Gallman fumbled and recovered it himself and was down by contact. After a review that would have made Joe Pisarcik sweat, the ruling stood and the Giants kept the ball and.

Coming into Sunday on a three-game losing streak, the Giants found a good cure for all the ills that had been hounding them: another NFC East opponent. They opened the game with a brisk, six-play drive that went 78 yards and ended with Sterling Shepard scoring on a 23-yard run. The Giants missed the extra point, but went ahead 13-6 when Shepard, the longest tenured player on the team and the only one on the roster who had reached the postseason as a Giant, caught a 10-yard pass from Daniel Jones.

The Giants went ahead 20-6 in the final minute of the first half when Jones hit Dante Pettis for a 33-yard touchdown. Dallas kicked a 57-yard field goal as time expired in the half to cut it to 20-9. After a Jones interception on a pass that went through Evan Engram's hands on the first possession of the second half, Ezekiel Elliott scored on a 1-yard run to make it 20-16 midway through the third. The Cowboys had a chance to take the lead on the first play of the fourth quarter, but Kyler Fackrell, just returned from injured reserve, sacked Andy Dalton on third-and-9 from the 10. Dallas settled for a field goal that cut the Giants’ lead to 20-19.

The next Cowboys possession ended with a sack as well, this time from Williams, and the Giants responded with a 50-yard field goal that put them up 23-19 with 6:27 left.

The game was not exactly a clean playoff tune-up for the Giants. Jones and Gallman botched a handoff exchange for a fumble in the first quarter and Jones had the interception in the third quarter that glanced off Engram. It was Jones’ first interception since Week 8. There was also that hard gulp at the end when Gallman put the ball on the ground again. The Giants' defense, meanwhile, had three interception chances that were either dropped or negated by penalty.

But the Giants did score almost as many points as they had in their previous three games combined (26) and sacked Dalton six times.