Giants-Cowboys preview

VITALS

Line: Cowboys by 7; O/U 48

TV: Ch. 11, ESPN (Joe Tessitore, Booger McFarland)

Radio: WFAN (660, 101.9) (Bob Papa, Carl Banks, Howard Cross); Westwood One (Kevin Harlan, Kurt Warner); Sirius 83; XM 226

INJURY IMPACT

GIANTS

Out: Sterling Shepard (concussion).

COWBOYS

OUT: T Cameron Flemming (calf); QUESTIONABLE: CB Anthony Brown (hamstring), LB Leighton Vender Esch (neck).

FEATURE MATCHUP

Opposing quarterbacks have a passer rating of 132.5 with five touchdowns when the Giants blitz, so it is imperative that they create a pass rush with their defensive front. That may be one of the big reasons why they traded for Leonard Williams. His 17 career sacks are more than the entire defensive line combined. “He’s a guy that can get pressure, and I think that’s an important thing,” Pat Shurmur said. Especially against the Cowboys’ stout offensive line, which did not allow any sacks in the opener against the Giants.

QUOTABLE

“I think we’re a better team than when we played [the Cowboys] in the opener. We’ve made some improvements in a lot of areas.”

— Pat Shurmur

INTANGIBLES

Each week Daniel Jones has prepared for an opponent, it’s been his first time studying them. Until now. Jones came into his game-planning for the Cowboys with a base of knowledge from already having spent a week getting ready to face them in the opener. He played sparingly in that game, mopping up late in a blowout loss, but the film study and notes from two months ago have helped him get a jump on the Cowboys this time around. “Just seeing our stuff, our offense against them and kind of how we match up and what certain looks look like against them, I think all that stuff helps in being able to prepare the second time against a team,” Jones said. “I think just being able to watch that game, the second time we play them, the second time we’ll run our offense against what they do, it’s helpful to be able to see that and learn from it.”

NUMBER, PLEASE

14: Touchdown passes thrown by Dak Prescott against the Giants in his career, by far his most against any opponent (he has nine against Washington as the second-most).