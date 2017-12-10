TODAY'S PAPER
Giants vs. Cowboys

By Newsday.com
The Giants fell to 2-11 with a 30-10 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in a Week 14 NFL game on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, at MetLife Stadium.

Orleans Darkwa #26 of the New York Giants
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Orleans Darkwa #26 of the New York Giants runs the ball after a reception against Damien Wilson #57 and Sean Lee #50 of the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017 in East Rutherford, N.J.

Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the New York Giants
Photo Credit: Mike Stobe

Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the New York Giants rushes the quarterback against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017 in East Rutherford, N.J.

Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys attempts
Photo Credit: Mike Stobe

Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys attempts a pass against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017 in East Rutherford, N.J.

Eli Manning #10 of the New York Giants
Photo Credit: Mike Stobe

Eli Manning #10 of the New York Giants attempts a pass against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017 in East Rutherford, N.J.

Jason Witten #82 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates
Photo Credit: Mike Stobe

Jason Witten #82 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates after catching a fourth-quarter touchdown against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017 in East Rutherford, N.J.

Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the New York Giants
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the New York Giants looks on with his teammates in the second half against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017 in East Rutherford, N.J.

Eli Manning #10 of the New York Giants
Photo Credit: Mike Stobe

Eli Manning #10 of the New York Giants attempts a pass to Evan Engram #88 against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017 in East Rutherford, N.J.

Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the New York Giants
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the New York Giants looks on in the second half against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017 in East Rutherford, N.J.

Eli Manning #10 and Evan Engram #88 of
Photo Credit: Mike Stobe

Eli Manning #10 and Evan Engram #88 of the New York Giants look on during the game against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017 in East Rutherford, N.J.

Interim head coach Steve Spagnuolo of the New
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Interim head coach Steve Spagnuolo of the New York Giants looks on in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017 in East Rutherford, N.J.

Odell Beckham Jr. #13 of the New York
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Odell Beckham Jr. #13 of the New York Giants looks on from the bench during the fourth quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017 in East Rutherford, N.J.

Evan Engram #88 of the New York Giants
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Evan Engram #88 of the New York Giants runs a reception in the second half against Jeff Heath #38 of the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017 in East Rutherford, N.J.

Eli Manning #10 of the New York Giants
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Eli Manning #10 of the New York Giants runs off the field after a loss against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017 in East Rutherford, N.J.

Interim head coach Steve Spagnuolo of the New
Photo Credit: Mike Stobe

Interim head coach Steve Spagnuolo of the New York Giants looks on against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017 in East Rutherford, N.J.

Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the New York Giants
Photo Credit: Mike Stobe

Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the New York Giants rushes the quarterback against La'el Collins #71 of the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017 in East Rutherford, N.J.

Sterling Shepard #87 of the New York Giants
Photo Credit: Mike Stobe

Sterling Shepard #87 of the New York Giants runs with the ball against Anthony Brown #30 of the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017 in East Rutherford, N.J.

Eli Manning #10 of the New York Giants
Photo Credit: Mike Stobe

Eli Manning #10 of the New York Giants looks to pass the ball against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017 in East Rutherford, N.J.

Darius Powe #80 of the New York Giants
Photo Credit: Mike Stobe

Darius Powe #80 of the New York Giants runs with the ball against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017 in East Rutherford, N.J.

Brandon Dixon #25 and Landon Collins #21 of
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Brandon Dixon #25 and Landon Collins #21 of the New York Giants stop a run after a reception in the first half against Cole Beasley #11 of the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017 in East Rutherford, N.J.

Darryl Morris #23 of the New York Giants
Photo Credit: Mike Stobe

Darryl Morris #23 of the New York Giants reacts against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017 in East Rutherford, N.J.

Orleans Darkwa #26 of the New York Giants
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Orleans Darkwa #26 of the New York Giants
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Interim head coach Steve Spagnuoloof the New York
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Interim head coach Steve Spagnuoloof the New York Giants runs off the field after a loss against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017 in East Rutherford, N.J.

Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie #41 of the New York Giants
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie #41 of the New York Giants reacts after a missed field goal attempt in the second half by Dan Bailey #5 of the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017 in East Rutherford, N.J.

Wayne Gallman #22 of the New York Giants
Photo Credit: Mike Stobe

Wayne Gallman #22 of the New York Giants is tackled by Kavon Frazier #35 of the Dallas Cowboys rushing the ball at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017 in East Rutherford, N.J.

Giants interim head coach Steve Spagnuolo looks on
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Giants interim head coach Steve Spagnuolo looks on in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017 in East Rutherford, N.J.

Giants interim head coach Steve Spagnuolo looks on
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Giants interim head coach Steve Spagnuolo looks on
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Giants interim head coach Steve Spagnuolo looks on
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Wayne Gallman #22 of the New York Giants
Photo Credit: Mike Stobe

Wayne Gallman #22 of the New York Giants is upended by Xavier Woods #25 of the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017 in East Rutherford, N.J.

Eli Manning #10 of the New York Giants
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Eli Manning #10 of the New York Giants looks to throw a pass in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017 in East Rutherford, N.J.

Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys attempts
Photo Credit: Mike Stobe

Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys attempts a pass against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017 in East Rutherford, N.J.

Eli Manning #10 of the New York Giants
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Eli Manning #10 of the New York Giants throws a pass in the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017 in East Rutherford, N.J.

Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys throws
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys throws a pass in the first half under pressure from Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017 in East Rutherford, N.J.

Eli Manning #10 of the New York Giants
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Eli Manning #10 of the New York Giants looks to throw a pass in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017 in East Rutherford, N.J.

Brandon Dixon #25 of the New York Giants
Photo Credit: Mike Stobe

Brandon Dixon #25 of the New York Giants reacts after breaking up a pass in the end zone during the game against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017 in East Rutherford, N.J.

Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys is
Photo Credit: Mike Stobe

Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys is hit by Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie #41 of the New York Giants while attempting a pass at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017 in East Rutherford, N.J.

Eli Manning #10 of the New York Giants
Photo Credit: Mike Stobe

Eli Manning #10 of the New York Giants reacts against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017 in East Rutherford, N.J.

Evan Engram #88 of the New York Giants
Photo Credit: Mike Stobe

Evan Engram #88 of the New York Giants runs with the ball after making a catch against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017 in East Rutherford, N.J.

Eli Manning #10 of the New York Giants
Photo Credit: Mike Stobe

Eli Manning #10 of the New York Giants attempts a pass to Evan Engram #88 against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017 in East Rutherford, N.J.

Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys throws
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys throws a pass in the first quarter against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017 in East Rutherford, N.J.

Brandon Dixon #25 of the New York Giants
Photo Credit: Mike Stobe

Brandon Dixon #25 of the New York Giants breaks up a pass to Dez Bryant #88 of the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017 in East Rutherford, N.J.

Eli Manning #10 of the New York Giants
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Eli Manning #10 of the New York Giants looks on in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017 in East Rutherford, N.J.

Eli Manning #10 of the New York Giants
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Eli Manning #10 of the New York Giants throws a pass in the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017 in East Rutherford, N.J.

Eli Manning #10 of the New York Giants
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Eli Manning #10 of the New York Giants throws a pass in the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017 in East Rutherford, N.J.

Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys looks
Photo Credit: Mike Stobe

Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys looks to pass the ball against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017 in East Rutherford, N.J.

Eli Manning #10 of the New York Giants
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Eli Manning #10 of the New York Giants looks to throw a pass in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017 in East Rutherford, N.J.

Eli Manning #10 of the New York Giants
Photo Credit: Mike Stobe

Eli Manning #10 of the New York Giants attempts a pass to Evan Engram #88 against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017 in East Rutherford, N.J.

Rhett Ellison #85 of the New York Giants
Photo Credit: Mike Stobe

Rhett Ellison #85 of the New York Giants celebrates a second-quarter touchdown with teammate Evan Engram #88 against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017 in East Rutherford, N.J.

Ereck Flowers #74 of the New York Giants
Photo Credit: Mike Stobe

Ereck Flowers #74 of the New York Giants recovers a fumble by teammate against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017 in East Rutherford, N.J.

Rhett Ellison #85 of the New York Giants
Photo Credit: Mike Stobe

Rhett Ellison #85 of the New York Giants celebrates a second-quarter touchdown with teammate Evan Engram #88 against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017 in East Rutherford, N.J.

Rod Smith #45 of the Dallas Cowboys is
Photo Credit: Mike Stobe

Rod Smith #45 of the Dallas Cowboys is tackled by Ross Cockrell #37 and Darian Thompson #27 of the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017 in East Rutherford, N.J.

Eli Manning #10 of the New York Giants
Photo Credit: Mike Stobe

Eli Manning #10 of the New York Giants attempts a pass against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017 in East Rutherford, N.J.

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
