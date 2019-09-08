Giants vs. Cowboys

The Giants take on the Dallas Cowboys in their season opener on Sunday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Giants quarterback Eli Manning throws a pass in the first half of a game against the cowboys in Arlington, Texas, on Sunday.

Cowboys tight end Blake Jarwin celebrates catching a pass for a touchdown in the first half of a game against the Giants in Arlington, Texas, on Sunday.

Cowboys tight end Jason Witten reaches up to make a catch in the first half of a game against the Giants in Arlington, Texas, on Sunday.

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott reaches up to catch a pass in the first half of a game against the Giants in Arlington, Texas, on Sunday.

Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins stops Cowboys tight end Jason Witten after Witten caught a pass in the first half of a game in Arlington, Texas, on Sunday.

Giants quarterback Eli Manning comes to a sliding stop after a short gain as Cowboys outside linebacker Sean Lee closes in in the first half of a game in Arlington, Texas, on Sunday.

Giants head coach Pat Shurmur talks to line judge Tom Stephan in the first half of a game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, on Sunday.

Giants offensive guard Will Hernandez and tight end Evan Engram celebrate a touchdown catch by Engram in the first half of agame against the Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, on Sunday.

Giants tight end Evan Engram catches a pass in the end zone for a touchdown in the first half of a game against the Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, on Sunday.

Giants running back Saquon Barkley attempts to escape the tackle by Cowboys cornerback Chidobe Awuzie in the first half of a game in Arlington, Texas, on Sunday.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott throws a pass in the first half of a game against the Giants in Arlington, Texas, on Sunday.

Former Dallas Mavericks player Dirk Nowitzki acknowledges cheers from fans after being introduced in the first half of a game between the Giants and Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, on Sunday.