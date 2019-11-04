TODAY'S PAPER
55° Good Evening
SEARCH
55° Good Evening
SportsFootballGiants

Monday Night Football: Giants vs. Cowboys

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
Print

The Giants host the Dallas Cowboys in a Week 9 Monday Night Football matchup on Nov. 4, 2019, at MetLife Stadium.

Daniel Jones #8 of the New York Giants
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Daniel Jones of the Giants runs the ball during the second quarter against Sean Lee of the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019.

Saquon Barkley #26 of the New York Giants
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Saquon Barkley of the Giants runs the ball during the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019.

Leonard Williams #99 of the New York Giants
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Leonard Williams of the Giants looks on during the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019.

A black cat runs onto the field during
Photo Credit: Mike Stobe

A black cat runs onto the field during the game between the Giants and the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium on Nov. 4, 2019.

A black cat runs onto the field during
Photo Credit: Mike Stobe

A black cat runs onto the field during the game between the Giants and the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019.

Daniel Jones #8 of the New York Giants
Photo Credit: Mike Stobe

Daniel Jones of the Giants reacts after being sacked in the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019.

Demarcus Lawrence #90 of the Dallas Cowboys sacks
Photo Credit: Mike Stobe

Demarcus Lawrence of the Dallas Cowboys sacks Daniel Jones of the Giants in the first quarter at MetLife Stadium on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019.

Daniel Jones #8 of the New York Giants
Photo Credit: Mike Stobe

Daniel Jones of the Giants passes the ball against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019.

Leonard Williams #99 of the New York Giants
Photo Credit: Mike Stobe

Leonard Williams of the Giants rushes Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019.

Rhett Ellison #85 of the New York Giants
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Rhett Ellison of the Giants can't come up with a pass in the end zone during the first quarter against Jaylon Smith of the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019.

Cody Latimer #12 of the New York Giants
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Cody Latimer of the Giants celebrates his second-quarter touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019.

Cody Latimer #12 of the New York Giants
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Cody Latimer of the Giants hauls in a second-quarter touchdown reception against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019.

Cody Latimer #12 of the New York Giants
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Cody Latimer of the Giants celebrates his second-quarter touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys with teammate Golden Tate at MetLife Stadium on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019.

Saquon Barkley #26 of the New York Giants
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Saquon Barkley of the Giants runs the ball in the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019.

Daniel Jones #8 of the New York Giants
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Daniel Jones of the Giants call a play during the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019.

Leonard Williams #99 of the New York Giants
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Leonard Williams of the Giants reacts during the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019.

Lorenzo Carter #59 of the New York Giants
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Lorenzo Carter of the Giants celebrates after sacking Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys during the first quarter with teammate Leonard Williams at MetLife Stadium on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019.

Golden Tate #15 of the New York Giants
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Golden Tate of the Giants hauls in a reception early during the second quarter against Byron Jones of the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019.

Demarcus Lawrence #90 of the Dallas Cowboys sacks
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Demarcus Lawrence of the Dallas Cowboys sacks Daniel Jones of the Giants during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019.

Cody Latimer #12 of the New York Giants
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Cody Latimer of the Giants hauls in a second-quarter touchdown reception against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019.

Daniel Jones #8 of the New York Giants
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Daniel Jones of the Giants throws a pass during the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019.

Lorenzo Carter #59 of the New York Giants
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Lorenzo Carter of the Giants celebrates with teammate Leonard Williams after sacking Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019.

Cody Latimer #12 of the New York Giants
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Cody Latimer of the Giants celebrates his second-quarter touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019.

Antoine Bethea #41 of the New York Giants
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Antoine Bethea of the Giants is mobbed by his teammates after his interception early during the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019.

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Daniel Jones of the Giants passes the ball Glauber: Jones gets first taste of Cowboys rivalry
Brady Tkachuk of the Senators scores a second-period Rangers' streak ends in loss to lowly Senators
Le'Veon Bell of the Jets runs the ball Jets' Le'Veon Bell has MRI on knee
Nets guard Kyrie Irving controls the ball against Nets' defense falters, but offense rolls past Pelicans
The Mets' Pete Alonso points from the dugout Mets' Alonso, deGrom finalists for NL awards
Senators defenseman Ron Hainsey checks Islanders center Anders Isles to make Barclays season debut amid 9-game win streak
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search