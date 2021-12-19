TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
SportsFootballGiants

Giants vs. Cowboys

Print

The Giants hosted the NFC East rival Dallas Cowboys in a Week 15 NFL game on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at MetLife Stadium.

Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys runs
Credit: Jim McIsaac

Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys runs the ball into the end zone for a touchdown during the first quarter against Logan Ryan #23 of the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Mike Glennon #2 of the New York Giants
Credit: Jim McIsaac

Mike Glennon #2 of the New York Giants throws a pass in the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Saquon Barkley #26 of the New York Giants
Credit: Jim McIsaac

Saquon Barkley #26 of the New York Giants runs the ball during the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Saquon Barkley #26 of the New York Giants
Credit: Jim McIsaac

Saquon Barkley #26 of the New York Giants runs the ball during the first quarter against Keanu Neal #42 of the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys runs
Credit: Jim McIsaac

Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys runs the ball into the end zone for a touchdown during the first quarter against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Saquon Barkley #26 of the New York Giants
Credit: Jim McIsaac

Saquon Barkley #26 of the New York Giants is stopped on a run in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Jourdan Lewis #26 of the Dallas Cowboys runs
Credit: Jim McIsaac

Jourdan Lewis #26 of the Dallas Cowboys runs the ball after his interception in the first quarter against Devontae Booker #28 of the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Saquon Barkley #26 of the New York Giants
Credit: Jim McIsaac

Saquon Barkley #26 of the New York Giants runs the ball during the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Saquon Barkley #26 of the New York Giants
Credit: Jim McIsaac

Saquon Barkley #26 of the New York Giants runs the ball during the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates
Credit: Jim McIsaac

Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates his first quarter touchdown against the New York Giants with his teammates at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Jourdan Lewis #26 of the Dallas Cowboys intercepts
Credit: Jim McIsaac

Jourdan Lewis #26 of the Dallas Cowboys intercepts a pass during the first quarter against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Aaron Robinson #33 and Julian Love #20 of
Credit: Jim McIsaac

Aaron Robinson #33 and Julian Love #20 of the New York Giants take down Tony Pollard #20 of the Dallas Cowboys during the second quarter at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Mike Glennon #2 of the New York Giants
Credit: Jim McIsaac

Mike Glennon #2 of the New York Giants throws a pass in the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys runs
Credit: Jim McIsaac

Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys runs the ball into the end zone for a touchdown during the first quarter against Logan Ryan #23 of the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Devontae Booker #28 of the New York Giants
Credit: Jim McIsaac

Devontae Booker #28 of the New York Giants runs the ball during the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Mike Glennon #2 of the New York Giants
Credit: Jim McIsaac

Mike Glennon #2 of the New York Giants throws a pass in the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Nate Solder #76 of the New York Giants
Credit: Jim McIsaac

Nate Solder #76 of the New York Giants blocks Demarcus Lawrence #90 of the Dallas Cowboys during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

New York Sports

A view of Barclays Center before fans arrive
Nets' next two games postponed because of COVID cases
Knicks guard Kemba Walker tries to drive around
Kemba plays well in return, but future still uncertain
Yankees designated hitter Alex Rodriguez before a game
Erik Boland's 2022 Baseball Hall of Fame ballot
Jets head coach Robert Saleh spoke to the
Saleh on Jets' decision to start Flacco vs. Dolphins
Julius Randle #30 of the New York Knicks
Randle may have to put Knicks on his shoulders
Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) drives to
Fournier, Walker lead rally but Knicks  lose to Celtics
Didn’t find what you were looking for?