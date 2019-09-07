GIANTS AT COWBOYS, AT&T Stadium, 4:25 p.m.

VITALS

LINE: Cowboys by 7 1/2; O/U 45 1/2

TV: Ch. 5 (Joe Buck, Troy Aikman)

RADIO: WFAN-660 AM (Bob Papa, Carl Banks, Howard Cross); Sirius 127; XM 384.

FORECAST: Sunny, high of 100, 0% precipitation.

INJURY IMPACT

Giants RT Mike Remmers had back surgery this offseason, and while he missed some practice time because of that and an illness earlier in the week and popped up on the injury report, he’s expected to be healthy enough to make his Giants debut. Remmers will play an important role in slowing down the Cowboys’ pass rush, including DeMarcus Lawrence. “He’s created pressure, he’s gotten sacks, and he’s very very disruptive,” Shurmur said of Lawrence. “He’s a challenge for whoever we put up against him.”

FEATURED MATCHUPS

He’s back! Jason Witten, who had tortured the Giants for most of his career before retiring and heading to the broadcast booth last season, has returned to play a 16th season for the Cowboys. Pat Shurmur said stopping opposing tight ends has been “a focus” of the defense this offseason. “We have some things schematically that we can do a little bit differently,” he said. LB Tae Davis who plays the “moneybacker” role in James Bettcher’s defense could play a role in that, along with new safeties Jabrill Peppers and Antoine Bethea. As for Witten, the future Hall of Famer, Shurmur said he was surprised he retired when he did. “I saw him throughout the year last year doing games and he looked pretty fit to me,” Shurmur said. “I’m sure there were a lot of teams that he broadcasted their games that offered him a job.” Were the Giants among them? “No,” Shurmur said. “I like Jason. We have a good relationship. But he’s where he belongs. He’s a Cowboy.”

QUOTABLE

“We expect to go and win.” – S Antoine Bethea rebutting the mostly low external expectations for the Giants this week with his team’s lofty ones.

INTANGIBLES

This is the seventh Cowboys home opener since AT&T Stadium opened in 2009 in which they face the Giants. The Giants won the first game there, but the Cowboys have won four of the five since

NUMBER, PLEASE

10: TD passes by Dak Prescott against the Giants, the most he has thrown against any opponent.