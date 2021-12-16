Julian Love’s nickname is "Duct Tape" because he can be used to hold things together in so many different places in the secondary when they need fixing. His versatility allows him to step in at safety, cornerback, nickel, even linebacker.

There aren’t many players with that kind of versatility.

It’s unfortunate for the Giants that there is only so much of the sticky silver stuff that Love gives them to go around. The Giants’ defensive backfield could be without three starters due to a rash of COVID-19 positives and close contacts that has so far landed seven players on the reserve list and sent the team scrambling for bodies to plug the holes in their personnel.

"We’re trying to prep and get ready to go on Sunday for a big game and it stinks that we’re all over the place right now," Love said. "It’s an interesting dynamic."

It’s almost a laughable one, too, especially since there isn’t much the Giants’ coaching staff can do about it.

Asked who will be available to play on Sunday, defensive coordinator Patrick Graham said: "They’ll be wearing blue helmets, I know that, so we’ll see. It’s a little funky right now."

Secondary coach Jerome Henderson was asked what possible role J.R. Reed might play in the defensive backfield assuming he is still cleared to play on Sunday.

"Assuming any of us make it to Sunday," Henderson said. "I hope I make it to Sunday."

Most of the players who have already tested positive probably won’t. That includes cornerbacks Aaron Robinson and Adoree’ Jackson along with receivers Kadarius Toney and John Ross and linebackers Cam Brown and Oshane Ximines. Safety Xavier McKinney is on reserve as a close contact and in isolation but if he continues to test negative he can be cleared on Saturday and play Sunday.

The situation could mean larger roles for inexperienced players such as Reed, Steven Parker and practice squad cornerback Jarren Williams.

"We’ll work everybody and supplement how we have to at different positions," Joe Judge said. "We’re always looking at contingency plans and emergency plans."

Cornerback seems to be the thinnest spot as Jackson, the regular starter, was already sidelined with a quad injury which led to Robinson stepping in for him the past two and a half games. Now with both out Williams, who has played mostly inside and gave up an early touchdown against the Chargers on Sunday, could be the outside starter.

The Giants like Williams’ physicality and toughness and think he can develop into a decent NFL player, but his first two weeks showed he probably is not ready to be the starting cornerback the Giants need him to be on Sunday. Certainly not against a team that has CeeDee Lamb and Amari Cooper with Dak Prescott throwing to them.

"He has a few things he needs to clean up," Henderson said of the University at Albany product. "There are things you coach somebody about but until they touch that stove and feel that it’s hot they really don’t know. I think he had a couple of those moments [against the Chargers] where he wasn’t on the details of his assignment and ‘oooh, that’s hot!’ Hopefully he learns from that."

The Giants have two more days to get ready for the Cowboys, and three more days of testing to determine exactly who will be on the field to execute those plans.

"Everybody needs to stay sharp and stay ready, across the entire roster," Love said. "Guys can be feeling completely fine and then test and get popped. It’s really a crazy thing we are going through."

So crazy there probably won’t be enough duct tape to hold it all together.