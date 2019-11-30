PACKERS (8-3) AT GIANTS (2-9)

MetLife Stadium, 1 p.m.

VITALS

Line: Packers by 6; O/U 44 1/2

TV: Ch. 5 (Thom Brennaman, Chris Spielman)

Radio: WFAN-660 AM (Bob Papa, Carl Banks, Howard Cross); Sirius 83; XM 226

INJURY IMPACT

Giants: OUT: S Jabrill Peppers (back), WR Golden Tate (concussion), TE Evan Engram (foot), TE Rhett Ellison (concussion), LS Zak DeOssie (knee/wrist).

Packers: QUESTIONABLE: T Bryan Bulaga (knee), S Will Redmond (foot), DB Tony Brown (heel).

FEATURE MATCHUP

Daniel Jones vs. Packers defense: Jones has lost at least one fumble in the past five games and the Giants’ eight games this season with two or more turnovers are the most in the NFL. Seems like something the Packers can take advantage of, right? But Green Bay has had difficulty wresting the ball away from opposing offenses. They haven’t had a takeaway in two of the last three games and have only five in the last six games. Something’s got to give.

QUOTABLE

“That will change the way we feel about ourselves, it’ll change the way the fans feel, and it’ll change the way everything feels when you finally get over the top.” – Pat Shurmur

INTANGIBLES

The Packers arrive at MetLife Stadium off a humiliating 38-7 primetime thrashing from the 49ers last week. So will they take out their frustrations on the Giants or show up with battered confidence? Pat Shurmur said he doesn’t read much into any of it. “I think you look at the (previous) game for what it is, to decide what your tactics are going to be to beat them,” he said. “Listen, everybody in this league is prideful. Everybody in this league fights every week to win a game. I think outside, everyone tries to kind of characterize what their demeanor is going to be coming into the game. They’re going to come in and try to beat us and do everything in their power to do that. That’s what our mindset is, too, and so you have at it.”

NUMBER, PLEASE

3: Quarterbacks since the NFL merger in 1970 to throw for at least one touchdown in each of their first 10 starts. Daniel Jones could be the fourth if he connects for a scoring play on Sunday. Kurt Warner (23), Baker Mayfield (17) and Brad Johnson (15) are the only ones to do it so far.