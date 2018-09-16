ARLINGTON, Texas — The Giants have problems.

And their 0-2 record is the least of them.

They can’t run the ball effectively, as even Saquon Barkley struggles to gain positive yardage on his carries while the world waits for him to break off long runs that — Sunday night at least — never materialize. They can’t get Odell Beckham Jr. open in space and allow him to do his thing, making tacklers miss and turning short passes into dazzling highlight reels. They can’t protect Eli Manning, who was sacked six times by the Cowboys using a series of rudimentary stunts that baffled an overmatched offensive line.

So yeah, they lost to the Cowboys, 20-13, at AT&T Stadium, which puts them in a gigantic hole in the standings. But worse than that, they’ve shown little to no indication that they have any ability to rectify the situation. Pat Shurmur, who was supposed to add diversity and efficiency to the offense, has been unable to squeeze much from this group. Certainly not anything close to a victory.

They were down 13-0 and 13-3 for most of the game. The only thing that kept Sunday’s game feeling close was the threat that one of the play-makers could do something special. When that failed to happen, they were a team that was spinning its wheels and only sinking deeper into the sands of despair. Ezekiel Elliott’s 6-yard touchdown run with 5:45 left made the score 20-3 and put the game out of reach for the limp Giants.

Manning hit Evan Engram for an 18-yard touchdown pass with 1:27 left to make the score a more respectable 20-10. The Giants recovered the onside kick which led to a 38-yard field goal with :11 remaining to make it 20-13. The second attempt at an onside kick went out of bounds to squash the Giants’ miniscule chances of a comeback.

The Giants came to Dallas hoping to get their first win of the season and avoid the dreaded 0-2 start. Instead, they left with more problems than they arrived with. After a game in which they were convinced they were just a handful of bad plays away from beating the Jaguars in Week 1, they managed just a handful of good plays in this loss in Week 2.

They return to the Lone Star State next week to face the 0-2 Texans.

Never mind that the Giants did not cross the goal line in the first half. They did not cross the 50-yard line through the first two quarters. Despite pumping the ball into the hands of their big playmakers — Barkley, Beckham and Engram were the targets on 20 of the Giants’ first 32 offensive plays — there was little to no production in those snaps. At one point midway through the second quarter, the Giants’ leading rusher was Manning, who had converted a pair of fourth-down quarterback sneaks.

Meanwhile, it didn’t take Dak Prescott long to accept the challenge of Giants safety Landon Collins. On the third snap of the game, Prescott hit Tavon Austin for a 64-yard touchdown pass after cornerback Janoris Jenkins stumbled in coverage and safety Curtis Riley was late getting over. Earlier in the week, Collins said the Giants had a better chance of winning if they could put the ball in Prescott’s hands. Prescott completed his first four passes and ran for a 15-yard keeper on the first two drives to give Dallas a 10-0 lead midway through the first quarter.

That lead held to halftime and was extended early in the third after Manning was sacked by Damien Wilson and coughed up the ball. It was recovered by Taco Charlton at the Giants’ 27 and led to a Cowboys field goal that made it 13-0 with 10:43 left in the third.

The first big gain for the Giants came when Manning hit Cody Latimer down the right sideline for a gain of 37 yards. It was the first time this season Manning targeted Latimer (who became just the third player to catch a pass from both Eli and Peyton Manning). That brought the Giants to the 25, and when Barkley caught a short pass and turned it into an 18-yard gain, they had first-and-goal at the 3. A holding call against Rhett Ellison set them back, though, and they had to settle for a 23-yard field goal from Rosas to finally get on the scoreboard and make it 13-3 40:29 into the game.

Notes & quotes: CB Eli Apple (groin) left the game in the third quarter .<EN>.<EN>. C Jon Halapio was carted off in the third quarter after trainers applied an air cast to his right leg. He was replaced by John Greco..