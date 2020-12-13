Daniel Jones was clearly not at 100% in his return to action, and the Giants showed a similar gimpiness in their 26-7 loss to the Cardinals at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.

The result ended a four-game winning streak that had brought the Giants (5-8) to first place in the NFC East. They had to wait until Washington’s game against the 49ers was complete on Sunday evening to see where they stood in the standings with three games remaining. The Cardinals ended a three-game skid and are 7-6.

By the fourth quarter, Jones was limping noticeably after a sack deep in Giants territory that included his third fumble of the game and he appeared to injure his left leg in some way. It was the right hamstring that Jones had injured two weeks ago.

Colt McCoy relieved Jones with 2:34 remaining.

Jones completed 11 of 21 passes for 127 yards, 39 of those yards coming on one deep pass to Golden Tate that set up the team’s only touchdown. Jones was sacked six times, many on plays in which he would normally have been able to run out of the pocket to extend the play and even pick up positive yardage. Jones, who had been the team’s leading rusher for the season when he left the field two weeks ago, did not attempt a run in this game.

With their quarterback limited by the lower-body ailments and unable to move out of the pocket, the offense slowed to a grind, managing just 159 net yards. Seventy-five of those came on the team’s first drive of the second half, which was capped by a 1-yard touchdown run by Dion Lewis and made the score 20-7 midway through the third. The Giants at that point seemed capable of clawing their way back into the game, but their next two possessions resulted in three-and-outs. The first of those ended with an incomplete fade pass to Sterling Shepard on third-and-1, a situation in which a team that has relied so much on power running should have been able to pick up a first on the ground.

Jones’ welcome-back drive to open the game was punctuated by a sack from former teammate Markus Golden, who came into the backfield unblocked and squashed Jones for a sack and forced fumble. The Giants' defense was able to keep the Cardinals from scoring points on the ensuing drive with a fourth-and-goal stop at the 1, but the Giants’ inability to move the ball and grind out any long possessions kept the defense on the field, often in bad spots.

The worst of them was midway through the second when Lewis fumbled a kickoff return that the Cardinals recovered at the Giants’ 21. That led to the game’s first touchdown and a 13-0 lead. The Cardinals had five possessions that began at midfield or better in the game. By contrast, the Giants crossed midfield on just one of their possessions, their lone touchdown drive.