Daniel Jones is learning a lot this season. One of the biggest (and harshest) lessons has been just how difficult it can be to win a game at this level of football.

“You don’t know exactly what it’s like when you’ve never played an NFL game before,” Jones said on Monday, a day after he lost his seventh straight game. “You hear all the time about people talking about the margin for error and how close these games are with everyone being so evenly-matched talent wise.”

Sunday’s loss to the Bears was another example of that. The Giants’ fate could be boiled down to a handful of missed opportunities, including two missed field goals in the first half and a strip-sack recovered at the 3 that set up a Bears touchdown.

“It’s about who can make a couple more plays,” Jones said. “That is something the older guys will tell you is how fine the line is between winning and losing.”

For a long time, the Giants have been unable to cross that line. They have not won a game since Sept. 29 – the same date as the last Mets win, to put it in perspective – and four of the seven losses have been by a touchdown or less.

“It’s been tough,” Jones said. “We’re all looking for ways to improve and ways to figure it out and get back on track, but yeah, I think that’s part of this game.”

Notes & quotes: Pat Shurmur left open the possibility that the Giants bring in free-agent kickers for tryouts and called Aldrick Rosas’ two missed field goals on Sunday “unacceptable.” Rosas, a Pro Bowler a year ago, has missed at least one field goal or extra point kick in each of the past five games and is just 8-for-12 on field goal attempts this season … Shurmur said he does not see “regression” from the offensive line. “We did start out as a unit pretty well together and then we had some injuries the last couple of weeks,” Shurmur said. “That set us back a little bit.”