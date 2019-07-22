TODAY'S PAPER
Giants first-round pick Daniel Jones hasn't signed his rookie contract yet

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones warms up on the

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones warms up on the field during Organized Team Activities at Quest Diagnostics Training Center on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Tom Rock tom.rock@newsday.com @TomRock_Newsday
Daniel Jones figures to be the most watched, scrutinized, analyzed and discussed player at Giants training camp this summer.

Whenever he shows up, that is.

The rookie quarterback had yet to sign his rookie contract with the team as of Monday evening, making him the only member of the Giants’ 10-man draft class who was unsigned on the day that rookies were due to report to camp. The first-year players – and some select veterans – are due to be on the field for practices Tuesday and Wednesday morning before the rest of the roster reports on Wednesday.

Linebacker Oshane Ximinies, a third-round pick, signed his rookie deal with the Giants on Monday afternoon, leaving Jones as the lone holdout. The last Giants draft pick who was unsigned for the start of training camp was Prince Amukamara, the first-round pick in 2011.

Jones, selected sixth overall by the Giants in April’s draft, is not the only first-rounder still unsigned by his team. As of Monday, Nick Bosa of the 49ers and Quinnen Williams of the Jets, the second and third overall picks in the draft, were also unsigned along with Brian Burns, the 16th overall selection by the Panthers.

The holdup on the contract should have very little to do with total compensation. As the sixth overall pick, Jones’ salary is slotted and he should receive a four-year contract worth a guaranteed $25.6 million with a team option for a fifth year. More likely, such negotiations usually revolve around contract language and when payments are made (and how they are classified against the salary cap).

Until such time as those details are ironed out and Jones signs his contract, the Giants’ quarterback of the future will not be present.

Safety nets. The Giants will have workouts for veteran free agent safeties Tre Boston and Jonathan Cyprien on Tuesday. The Giants are looking for experienced depth in a very young secondary and possibly to replace safety Kamrin Moore, who is suspended indefinitely following domestic violence charges made against him earlier this month. Boston was drafted by current Giants GM Dave Gettleman when he was with the Panthers, so the two have a history. Cyprien is coming off an ACL injury. The Giants could sign one or both of them before the start of camp for the full team on Wednesday.

Tom Rock

Tom Rock began covering sports for Newsday in 1996 and has been the Giants beat writer since 2008.

