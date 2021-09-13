Daniel Jones committed his 30th NFL fumble on Sunday and, for the 30th time, acknowledged that he can’t be making such mistakes.

So how do the Giants go about trying to fix what has become such a glaring flaw in their quarterback’s game? The same way they have attempted to rid him of the problem the previous 29 times, Joe Judge said.

"You have to show them on tape what is happening, show them what the symptom is of why it’s being an issue, and then you have to make sure you drill it on the field and approve the technique," Judge said Monday. "We have to keep doing a better job of coaching and putting our players in a position in practice where we are getting the ball attacked and go over the exact fundamentals of what they are doing. We just have to keep stressing that on a daily basis and making sure going forward it’s not an issue with any player."

It's an issue for Jones much more than anyone else on the team. In the case of Sunday’s fumble, which came at the end of a 7-yard run that brought the Giants to the 15-yard line and within sight of points that would have made it a one-score game midway through the third quarter, Jones did have two hands on the ball and still had it stripped away. What he should have done differently, Judge said, is slide.

"There are times when a guy has to be aggressive and he has to go ahead and lower his shoulder and get an extra yard in a gotta-have-it situation, and there are other times as a quarterback that you go and slide and avoid the contact," Judge said. "Daniel is a tough kid. I’m the one who has to tell him to slide sometimes and I know he hates hearing that because he doesn’t want to be treated like we have kid gloves on, but that’s part of what we teach in terms of getting down and protecting him."

Jones did slide on a run later in the game, and not only did he not fumble, but the Giants picked up an extra 15 yards on an unnecessary-roughness call for a late hit on him. And when he ran into the end zone on the game’s final play, he did have two hands on the ball even though the Broncos by that point were letting him score a meaningless touchdown as time expired.

That end of the game might have been a lot more meaningful had Jones not coughed up the ball earlier in the second half at such a key moment, killing what had been a 10-play drive that was their longest of the game to that point.

"If it’s not gotta-have-it, we want to protect the ball as best we can, whether it’s getting out of bounds or sliding to get down," Judge said.

That’ll surely be part of the coaching and drilling that takes place this week to try to avoid the 31st acknowledgment that Jones has to do better with ball security.