DETROIT – Daniel Jones had one of his best statistical games for the Giants, throwing for 322 yards and four touchdown passes. But Jones also had a fumble that was returned for a touchdown by the Lions and was unable to score points on two touchdown-or-bust drives in the fourth quarter as the Giants lost a fourth straight game, 31-26.

In a week when the Giants wanted to correct their fumbles and interceptions, it was two turnovers on downs in the fourth quarter that prevented the Giants from a comeback.

Trailing by 12 with about six-and-a-half minutes left, the Giants faced fourth-and-6 from the Lions' 39. Just moments earlier, after a pair of sacks, they had third-and-26 from theior own 41 but Jones hit Wayne Gallman for a gain of 20 to make it a manageable conversion attempt. Jones tried to throw to Golden Tate on his left, but Justin Coleman broke up the pass and the Giants turned it over on downs with 6:25 remaining.

The defense got the ball back for the Giants when Jabrill Peppers forced a fumble after a completion and Antoine Bethea recovered it at the Lions’ 38. Jones hit Cody Latimer for an 18-yard gain to reach the 13. But after a run by Saquon Barkley for a loss of 2 and then a short completion to the running back, Jones threw two passes toward Slayton that fell incomplete. On the first, Slayton complained that he was held, but to no avail. On the second, Slayton did get the flag while Mike Ford was in coverage. The officials, however, determined that there was no foul after huddling to discuss the call. Neither the receiver nor the defender seemed aware of the pass, which sailed just over their heads without any attempt to catch it. The Lions got the ball back with 3:27 left.

Jones hit Barkley for a 4-yard touchdown catch with 1:19 and the extra point made it 31-26, but Aldrick Rosas' onside kick went out of bounds and the Giants had no timeouts remaining.

The game could not have started much worse for Jones and the Giants. On the second possession, Jones tried to throw a swing pass to Barkley but was hit while throwing, which forced the ball to go backward. That made it a live ball on a lateral and it was scooped up by former Giants linebacker Devon Kennard and returned for a 13-yard touchdown. After a three-and-out by the Giants, the Lions went ahead 14-0 on a 49-yard touchdown pass from Matthew Stafford to Marvin Hall on third-and-15. Rookie DeAndre Baker appeared to cover the wrong receiver, which left Hall wide open for the score. It was the second week in a row the Giants fell behind by at least 14-0 to start the game.

Then they began to claw back. Jones engineered a drive that at one point faced a first-and-20 into a touchdown, hitting Slayton for a 22-yard score that made it 14-7. On the next possession Jones hit Slayton again, this time for a 28-yard touchdown pass that should have tied the score. But Rosas missed the extra point and it remained 14-13.

The Giants were poised to get the ball back at their own 20 with just under two minutes remaining on a punt, but David Mayo was flagged for running into the punter (he was blocked to the turf and his hand grazed the landing ankle of punter Sam Martin). That allowed the Lions to keep the ball and Matt Prater eventually kicked a 52-yard field goal with 20 seconds left in the half to go up 17-13. They opened the second half with a 9-yard touchdown pass from Stafford to Kenny Golladay to go ahead 24-13.

Jones hit Barkley for a 38-yard pass, scrambled for 4 yards and picked up another 15 on a personal foul, then threw a 2-yard touchdown pass to Evan Engram that brought the Giants to 24-19, but a two-point pass attempt toward Slayton was incomplete.

The Giants would have had a good chance to take the lead late in the third when they connected on a flea-flicker pass for a gain of 26 to the Lions’ 26, but Nate Solder was flagged for holding on the play and the Giants wound up punting. The Lions responded to the circus call with their own gadget play. Running back J.D. McKissic took a toss to the right and threw it back to Stafford, who threw it deep for a 41-yard touchdown to Golladay. The score made it 31-19 with 12:12 left.