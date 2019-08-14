Daniel Jones has made his peace with the bench.

A day after Giants co-owner John Mara said that an ideal season would be one where Jones doesn’t play, the rookie quarterback said that he was fully prepared to do whatever was asked of him. Which, in this case, would be nothing at all.

“I think my job right now is to prepare, to improve as much as I can, and control what I can control,” Jones said Wednesday after an uneven practice. “How that plays out, I certainly hope we’re winning a whole lot of games, too.”

That last part is key: Mara said he hoped Jones didn’t play because that meant that Eli Manning was back to vintage form, and that the Giants were doing well. The implication seems to be that if Manning and the Giants flounder, it’ll be Jones time to shine.

Pat Shurmur said that he intends to play all four of his quarterbacks in the Giants second preseason game against the Bears on Friday, and that he believes that Jones will play in all four games. Which means that Manning almost definitely starts Week 1.

“There’s a chance” Jones could see more time with the first-string offensive line, Shurmur said.

Jones said his current goal is “trying not to make the same mistakes over and over again.” It’s where he thinks he’s improved the most.

“I think that’s how you learn, is not repeating mistakes,” Jones said. “I think that’s a big thing, and trying to focus on that. When you’re told something once, to correct it and move on so you can take the next steps. I think I’ve done a decent job with that.”

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Barkley benched?

Shurmur said that the Giants are considering not playing Saquon Barkley for the rest of the preseason to ensure he’s fully healthy for Week 1.

“He’s a valuable player so we’ll just have to see as time goes on if he’ll play in any of these games,” Shurmur said. “I just want to be smart and I want to do what’s best.”

Giant steps

LB Alec Ogletree (calf), CB Sam Beal (hamstring) and CB DeAndre Baker (knee) will likely not play Friday, Shurmur said . . . The Giants claimed punter Johnny Townsend off waivers from the Raiders and waived rookie punter Ryan Anderson.