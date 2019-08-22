CINCINNATI — In this week’s episode of “What Have We Learned About Daniel Jones?” the rookie quarterback demonstrated that he can take a pounding and keep producing.

Midway through the second quarter of Thursday night’s 25-23 preseason win over the Bengals, Jones was hammered from behind while dropping back to throw a pass. Linebacker Carl Lawson beat starting left tackle Nate Solder and rammed Jones just as he was readying to uncork his throw. The hit thrust Jones forward into a second Bengals defender as the ball sprung loose and squirted away from the line of scrimmage.

Heads-up receiver Brittan Golden recovered the fumble for the Giants, but Jones was on his feet from the clobbering before the play was even resolved. The Giants called a timeout before the next snap to avoid a delay of game penalty, but when they returned to action Jones threw what has become a routinely perfectly-placed pass into the hands of fellow rookie Darius Slayton for a 27-yard gain to the 1.

Two plays later, running back Rod Smith scored on a 1-yard run to give the Giants a 10-7 lead with 6:22 left in the half.

It was the second preseason game in a row that Jones has shown the ability to overcome some sort of obstacle. Last week against the Bears he fumbled twice before leading a touchdown drive to illustrate his mental toughness. This time he took the blast from behind and on the very next play threw a gem of a ball to show his toughness toughness.

Physical grit is, of course, a big element of any position in the NFL, even one like quarterback where the rules wrap those players in a cocoon of comfort. It’s something that the Giants have enjoyed during just about all of Eli Manning’s tenure with the team. His ability to absorb hits and just get up, straighten his shoulder pads and go back to work, has been a cornerstone of their successes in the past decade and a half. Whether it was not missing starts with shoulder or foot injuries that should have landed him on the sideline, or getting pummeled in the mud in the NFC Championship Game against the 49ers only to lead the Giants to a Super Bowl, one of Manning’s greatest assets has always been his somewhat understated physical toughness.

Now, it seems, his successor may have that same gene.

It’s just another in a long list of ways that Jones seems to be a clone of Manning’s.

Jones played four series in the first half, the last one cut short by halftime. He completed 9 of his 11 passes for 141 yards. One of his incompletions came on a fourth-down conversion attempt.

Jones’ best throw of the night may have come just before the hit. He looked left, pumped left, then came back to the right and zipped a 35-yard completion to Golden to bring the Giants to the 22.

Manning started and led the Giants on a 15-play, 66-yard opening drive for a field goal and a 3-0 lead. He was 4-for-8 for 41 yards before handing the starting group over to Jones.

This week’s episode of “What Have We Learned About Eli Manning?” was, in other words, another rerun. New ones will air in September. But that’s fine. The spinoff has been more entertaining this summer anyway.

Notes & quotes: Tight end Evan Engram made his preseason debut and caught a 9-yard screen pass from Manning on the opening drive … Offensive guard Will Hernandez had a rough night and was flagged for three penalties, though two were declined … Smith left the game with a groin injury immediately after scoring on the 1-yard touchdown run … Rookie cornerback Corey Ballentine started in place of DeAndre Baker and had a nice pass break-up on the opening drive … Rookie linebacker Oshane Ximines had two sacks in the first half to give him three in the preseason.