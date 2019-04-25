TODAY'S PAPER
52° Good Evening
SEARCH
52° Good Evening
SportsFootballGiants

NFL Draft: Twitter reacts to Giants picking Daniel Jones at No. 6 overall

Duke quarterback Daniel Jones poses with NFL Commissioner

Duke quarterback Daniel Jones poses with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after the New York Giants selected Jones in the first round at the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 25, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn.  Photo Credit: AP/Steve Helber

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
Print

The Giants shocked many with their first selection of the 2019 NFL Draft, picking Duke quarterback Daniel Jones over a few defensive talents and Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins.

Here's some of the reaction from Twitter after the pick.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, right participates in the NFL Draft Round 1 live results
** FILE ** Boston Celtics general manager Red Celtics great John Havlicek dies
Islanders goaltender Robin Lehner (40) catches a puck Lehner, Isles expect tough series with Hurricanes
Duke quarterback Daniel Jones poses with his new Giants take Duke QB Daniel Jones sixth in NFL Draft
Alabama defensive tackle Quinnen Williams poses with NFL Jets take Quinnen Williams third overall in NFL draft
Cameron Maybin runs off the field after the Yanks acquire Maybin after Frazier goes on IL