The Giants shocked many with their first selection of the 2019 NFL Draft, picking Duke quarterback Daniel Jones over a few defensive talents and Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins.

Here's some of the reaction from Twitter after the pick.

Welcome Daniel Jones to the greatest organization in sports, the NEW YORK @Giants. You’re in a great situation to learn from future Hall of Famer, Eli Manning. Trust me, as someone who came into the league and was able to learn from the GOAT, @LT_56! #GIANTSFAM — Michael Strahan (@michaelstrahan) Apr 115, 2019

Son. Joey is NOT happy with the Giants pick 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/YnpRrmaPx5 — Cyn Santana (@Cyn_Santana) Apr 115, 2019

DAVE GETTLEMAN TRADED ODELL BECKHAM JR. AND DRAFTED DANIEL JONES IN THE TOP 10 IN THE SAME OFFSEASON — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) Apr 115, 2019

Imagine passing on Sam Darnold to take Daniel Jones one year later. — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) Apr 115, 2019

Jones over Haskins?🤨🧐 — Kev (@KevKnox) Apr 115, 2019

Wait for it.



Dwayne Haskins' reaction when the Giants passed on him to take Duke QB Daniel Jones 👀 pic.twitter.com/G3bZTcAi0l — NBC Sports Redskins (@NBCSRedskins) Apr 115, 2019

That fan who won 100 years of Giants tickets just gave them back. — Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroNBCS) Apr 115, 2019

The Lakers have turned into the Clippers and the Giants have turned into the Jets what the hell is happening... — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) Apr 115, 2019