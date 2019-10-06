Daniel Jones and the short-handed Giants were unable to overcome the strongest opponent they have faced since the opener, falling 28-10 to the Vikings at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.

It was the first career loss for the rookie quarterback and ended a two-game winning streak for the Giants (2-3).

Already without starting running back Saquon Barkley, the Giants lost his main replacement, Wayne Gallman, early in the game to a concussion. That left them with only rookie Jon Hilliman and fullback Eli Penny as ball-carriers. Meanwhile on defense, the Giants were missing three of their four starting linebackers due to injury as Lorenzo Carter was ruled out pregame with a neck injury.

Still, the Giants had chances. Trailing 18-7 at halftime, they opened the third quarter with a drive that reached as deep as the Vikings' 5 but resulted in only a field goal . . . after a penalty on an earlier field-goal attempt had given them a second chance at the end zone in striking range.

After the Vikings scored to go ahead 25-10, the Giants again drove to the threshold of the end zone. They had first-and-10 at the Vikings' 11 and third-and-2 at the 3 when Jones threw a fade to Evan Engram in the corner of the end zone for an incomplete pass before Jones was sacked on fourth down.

The Giants’ last opportunity to make a game of it came with 9:01 left in the fourth. They had already converted a third-and-10 and a third-and-14 to reach the Vikings’ 23, but Jones was sacked on third-and-8 and his fourth-down pass for Sterling Shepard in the end zone was defended by Mike Hughes for an incompletion. The Giants threw a might-as-well challenge flag begging for pass interference, but the play stood without a penalty.

The Vikings’ offense, which came into the game dripping with dysfunction, found its footing against the Giants. Dalvin Cook ran for 132 yards and Kirk Cousins completed 22 of 27 passes for 306 yards and two touchdowns. The best defensive play made by the Giants was a strip of Cook by Jabrill Peppers at the Giants' 1 that prevented a Vikings' touchdown. On the next snap, Hilliman was stuffed for a safety.

The Giants visit the 5-0 Patriots in a short turnaround on Thursday night.