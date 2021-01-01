Dave DeGuglielmo watched the first Giants walk-through and practice of 2021 on Friday in the most 2020 way imaginable: From isolation, through a tablet that was positioned behind the line of scrimmage, while having tested positive for COVID-19.

New year, same season.

"It’s a different deal, but hey, it’s something we’ve been able to become accustomed to," Joe Judge said.

The Giants were notified of DeGuglielmo’s positive test on Thursday night. He and two potential close contacts – both members of the staff and neither of them players – were immediately isolated per COVID-19 protocols. The Giants went about their business as usual (or as close to it as can be in these pandemic times) with on-field activities and meetings in their fieldhouse where players can be spaced out. All of the players wore masks and face shields in the building on Friday, Judge said.

"We deemed it safe to open the building," Judge said. "We have not been a club that has been slow to delay or change its schedule at any point this year based on a positive."

Because the team worked remotely on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday this week and avoided close contacts on Wednesday, Judge said "all information pointed us in the direction that today was safe to bring the players in and continue normal Friday prep."

That meant virtual meetings, which DeGuglielmo led. Assistant offensive line coach Ben Wilkerson will handle the parts of the job that cannot be done remotely, such as practices and Sunday’s game against the Cowboys.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Wilkerson, who has been with the Giants since 2018, will be the third different game coach for the offensive line this season; DeGuglielmo replaced Marc Colombo in that job midway through the season.

DeGuglielmo is the third Giants coach to test positive for COVID-19. Two weeks ago offensive coordinator Jason Garrett and offensive assistant Stephen Brown tested positive. Garrett, like DeGuglielmo, was able to participate and even run meetings virtually during his time away from the team.

Judge said the players had been able to adapt well to the situation, even in this case with it happening just hours before the final regular-season game of the season in which the Giants need to win to retain a chance at the NFC East title.

"Our guys are just so used to change at this point they just keep on moving," Judge said. "That’s really the way we want to build this team anyway, to adjust on the fly. That’s in-game adjustments, off-the-field adjustments. I addressed the team in a meeting, and there weren’t a lot of heads looking around like ‘What’s the answer? What are we gonna do?’ They know we have a plan, we have something in place, and we just go out there and start executing.

"Really we try to keep the day as normal as can be."

Normal being relative for both 2020 and the start of 2021.