Even if nothing else happens this offseason, the Giants now at least have somebody who can play inside linebacker.

The Giants agreed to terms on a new three-year contract with pending free agent David Mayo on Friday night, bringing back the veteran defender and special teamer at a position that had gotten so thin it would be erroneous to call it a depth chart. The Giants had released Alec Ogletree earlier this offseason and are hoping Ryan Connolly can return from an ACL injury that cut short an abbreviated but promising rookie season.

Even with the Mayo signing, they’re likely to be in the market for an upgrade at the center of their defense in either free agency or the draft. Mayo gives them a solid if not spectacular presence, as he did last season when he stepped into the starting lineup and wound up being the team’s second-leading tackler (80). He also had two sacks, five tackles for loss, two passes defensed and one fumble recovery to go with two special teams tackles.

Mayo has five years of NFL experience, making him the most seasoned of the current Giants linebackers. He was a fifth-round choice of the Panthers and played there for four seasons. Last offseason he signed with the 49ers, was released at the end of training camp, and signed by the Giants for the start of the regular season.