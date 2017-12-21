Another day, another six snaps with the first team for rookie quarterback Davis Webb on Thursday. And another day closer to the season ending without him taking any in a game situation.

Although the coaches were impressed by Webb’s play in the competition periods of the past two practices, interim coach Steve Spagnuolo said he is still weighing the pros and cons of having him active at some point in the final two games.

“I’m not trying to avoid [it],” Spagnuolo said of not having firm answers or the appearance of a public plan to get Webb onto the field. “We’re taking it one day at a time, one step at a time . . . I understand all the questions about Davis Webb and I think all that stuff will work itself out. We have to decide, too, if doing anything actually gives you what you want to know. A quarterback goes out there and gets a false sense of what he can and can’t do. I don’t know if that would be fair either. So, we’re assessing all of it.”

For now, Webb’s biggest showcase continues to be those reps in practices against the Giants’ starting defense.

“Davis did a lot of good things,” offensive coordinator Mike Sulliv an said of the 12 snaps the rookie has had this week. “All the preparation, the things that he’s done behind the scenes in the meeting room, you can tell that he’s someone that was able to take that information and he didn’t freeze up . . . In terms of just the operation and having a sense of what was part of it, he did a good job.”

Webb has only started taking the practice snaps this week. The Giants have been eliminated from playoff contention for almost a month, so many wonder why the process did not begin sooner.

“We got to this week and decided to do it,” Spagnuolo said.

“It allows him to get a little bit of development,” Sullivan said, “but also gives us a chance to see where he’s at.”

And, at the very least, start taking steps toward getting him into a game if not actually into one.

“The last thing you want to do is put somebody in a game when they haven’t had enough work,” Spagnuolo said.

Twelve snaps in four months hardly seems enough to count against that philosophy.